Al Green Goes 0-For-8 on Trump Impeachment As Democrats Head for the Exits

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) isn't having the best year and especially not the best week. Not only did he lose his primary in May, but he also just took a huge loss in his eighth attempt at impeaching President Donald Trump.

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Even worse? Democrat leaders wanted nothing to do with it, and they made that embarrassingly clear in their 46 "present" votes after Rep. Green forced a vote on impeaching the president over concerns with ICE and CBP — specifically dialing in on deaths involving federal immigration agents. In dramatic fashion, Green called it a "matter of life and death."

On Tuesday, 18 Democrats — not an insignificant number — sided with Republicans in killing the impeachment measure. Forty-six Democrats, including top leaders, hid behind a "present" vote, as they clearly wanted nothing to do with another weak impeachment attempt as they hone in on gaining ground in the upcoming midterm elections.

The final vote to table Green's measure came in at 232 to 147 — which completely torched Green's fantasy of starting the process to oust the president just months before a consequential midterm election.

According to Fox News, 147 lawmakers voted against tabling the measure, but none of that mattered after Dem leadership made it clear that another impeachment battle is not in the cards.

Humiliating Green further, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and other Dem leaders seemingly implied that Green's attempt was not strong enough to get behind, calling out his impeachment attempt in no uncertain terms.

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"The effort traditionally requires a comprehensive investigative process, the collection and review of thousands of documents, an exacting scrutiny of the facts, the examination of dozens of key witnesses, Congressional hearings, sustained public organizing and the marshaling of the forces of democracy to build a broad national consensus. None of that serious work has been done," a joint statement from Dem leaders stated.

Yikes.

Green wasn't a big fan of his own people shooting him down, arguing that there's no time to "have us wait" to take action against the president.

"They will acknowledge that what the president is doing is impeachable, but they would have us wait. Well, the Constitution doesn't have a wait clause in it," Green said. "I believe that there are some Republicans and Democrats who are considering voting to protect the president. If they're not considering protecting him, that will be the effect of what they will do when they vote to either table or they vote to send this to a committee for further investigation."

Green's latest attempt looks a lot different than his previous attempt to push through an impeachment resolution. In June 2025, 128 Democrats joined Republicans in a vote to kill such a resolution. It seems Democrats are currently in a position of deciding whether or not they appease their rabid, anti-Trump base, or continue to focus on kitchen table issues that matter, like gas and grocery prices.

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This was possibly Green's last attempt at making headlines before he leaves the halls of Congress, and it ended up going down in flames. Again.

After going 0-for-8 in impeachment attempts and losing his primary — not to mention watching his party's leadership duck out when he needed them most — Green probably needs to take the hint.

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