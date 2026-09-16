What’s Mine Is Mine, and What’s Yours Is Mine

In 2010, the iconic '60s TV show, Hawaii Five-0, was rebooted for a new generation. In an early episode in Season 1, Steve McGarrett uses a grenade to blow open a reinforced door in a pawn shop. Danny Williams, his partner, witnesses the destruction. When Steve goes back into the store after the explosion, Danny sits on a bench, looks up at the sky, and says, “Why?”

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I think of that scene when I hear of the latest brain fart from a Democrat candidate. The Democrat in this case is none other than Texas state representative James “God is nonbinary” Talarico (D-50th District). In his latest attempt at normalcy, Talarico says, “What if we ran our world like we run kindergarten class? At the end of the day, aren’t we all just really big kindergarteners?” Read that quote again if you need to.

As I read in another article, Talarico may have accidentally explained Washington better than anybody intended. Considering the behavior of some in Congress, such as Al Green (D-Texas) or Ilhan Omar (D-Mich.) I can kind of see where Talarico is attempting to go, but in a sane world words fail me. Where did the Democrats find this spectacle of idiocy? From what nut hatch did they retrieve him? Is that Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) I hear laughing?

Why must Democrats infantilize everyone? Do they really think so little of the people who put them into positions of power? Yes, they do. Also, when you reduce someone to a child or an infant, you are better able to control them. Since today’s Democrats are all about power and control, it’s not surprising that Democrats try to turn adults into babies. To be honest, I would love to have someone take control for a while, especially now. It would be nice not to have to constantly worry about bills and paychecks and everything else that goes with being an adult. The problem is, once you hand over control, you can never get it back.

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It can be really hard to be an adult. I speak from lots of experience, but unless you want to be controlled all your life, at some point you have to learn how to be an adult. Otherwise, you’re forever dependent on someone else, be it a family member, a friend, or the government. I know some people who are dependent on someone else, and they are miserable. That is no way to live.

The Democrat Party preys on those who want someone else to tell them what to do. Those people are willing to do whatever the Democrats tell them to do. There is no curiosity in these people. Nothing in them says, “Maybe I should check and see if what I heard is true.” These people operate solely on emotions. They’re jealous that others do better in life than they do. They’re angry that the “rich” aren’t “sharing” their wealth with others. Oddly enough, a lot of these angry people are wealthy themselves, and it would never occur to them to “share” their wealth even though they expect others to do so.

Then there are the young. The ones who have just graduated college or are still in college. They expect the world to function as it did in college and are shocked when it doesn’t. They’re used to being given second, third, or fourth chances, being allowed to turn assignments in late without penalty, never being told: “No, you can’t.” As a college professor for 15 years, I can honestly say that with some students, I had to be the first teacher to tell them “No.” I will say that most of my students buy the clue early on and stop waiting for someone else to fix their problems.

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Between the people who want someone to tell them what to do and the young, it’s not surprising that the Democrats work to keep those voters under their thumb. How else would a nepo baby like Zohran Mamdani (D-N.Y.) be able to win the mayoral race in New York City? There are way too many people in the Big Apple with their hands out. The biggest problem, as I see it, is that those with their hands out see no problem with doing so. Those people feel entitled to things that aren’t theirs. Why? They’ve been told repeatedly by the Democrats that it’s okay to take from others because life isn’t fair and they’re getting cheated out of their “fair share,” that the “rich” are greedy and mean. See that? Once again, the Democrats are using emotions, not logic, to get people to support them.

Has my family used public assistance? Yes, especially after my dad died. I will say, however, that the welfare system of today did not exist when my mother was using public assistance then. Have I used public assistance? I have. Did I consider it something that was owed to me? No, I didn’t. I didn’t like having to use any public assistance and still don’t. But I was raised that you do for yourself as much as possible. You don’t want to be a burden on others. My mother was raised that way as well.

My family is not who the Democrats are looking for as voters. We think, we use logic, and we don’t vote with emotions. I have empathy for people having a hard time in life. I’ve been there. I’m currently there, in a way. I understand what it’s like. What I don’t understand, and probably never will, is why people allow themselves to be controlled by someone or something else. We live in the greatest nation on Earth. We can do anything. We have opportunities that exist nowhere else in the world. All people have to do is try, apply themselves, and work.

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That word ‘work’ is what a lot of people run from. They don’t want to work. They want someone to do the work for them. They would rather sit on their couches and wait for money from the government. The money will come. So it’s just easier to wait. The people who expect the government to give them things like food stamps are the same ones who complain bitterly when those things, like food stamps, are cut off. They are the ones the Democrats con into voting for them. All they have is emotion. There is no logical reason why they should vote for the party that’s keeping them down, but they do. They will pitch tantrums on social media about how hard their life is. In that way, Talarico is correct. Some people are giant kindergarteners. The rest of us are tired of dealing with them.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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