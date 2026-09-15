Reagan Smiles: Space Force Confirms We Have Weapons in Space

Four decades ago, President Ronald Reagan launched the Strategic Defense Initiative to end the "suicide pact" known as Mutual Assured Destruction in case of nuclear war with the Soviet Union. The SDI looked at all kinds of exotic technologies, including space-based missile systems and particle beam weapons that would someday keep a 24/7/365 watch for enemy missile launch — and then destroy them.

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Space-based weapons were dismissed by figures like Sen. Ted Kennedy as "reckless Star Wars schemes," even though SDI was a shield, not a sword. Even so, Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev understood that his country was both too broke and too technologically stunted to compete with SDI, and at a 1986 summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, offered total mutual nuclear disarmament if Reagan would just give up SDI.

Reagan stood firm, and three years later we won the Cold War. These events were not unrelated.

Under President Bill Clinton, SDI evolved in 1993 into the Ballistic Missile Defense Organization with more modest aims due in part to the demise of the Soviet threat. The BMDO "shield" (now the Missile Defense Agency) was limited to Earthbound interceptors and at a much smaller scale. While we've made some great advances, that's basically how things remained for the last 30 years or so.

Yet while nobody was looking, Reagan's dream of a space-based shield started coming true.

And Another Thing: Someone like Kennedy was too smart to come right out and say it, but I've always believed that the American Left thought it was good that Soviet nuclear weapons kept the U.S. hemmed in.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink announced Monday that the U.S. now operates what he described as "on-orbit space control weapons" during his keynote at the Air & Space Forces Association’s (AFA) 2026 Air, Space & Cyber Conference at the Gaylord conference center in Maryland.

“Today, we continue to ensure we remain ready to meet the challenges of evolving threats, wherever they exist,” Meink said. “This is why the United States now has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action.”

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During a presser following his keynote, Meink said he wouldn't "go into specifics on the type of weapon" that might be deployed in orbit, adding that revealing the existence of such weapons "is important from a deterrence perspective, but on the other hand, me talking about the details of what we’re doing would actually not benefit that deterrence."

"So I’m not going to talk about the specifics of what we’re doing," he continued, "whether we’ve tested or not tested, or anything else."

That's exactly the kind of thing Meink has to say at a time like this, but I can't help but notice that his announcement coincided with... well, another coincidence.

On Friday, American officials linked satellite imagery supplied to Iran by China to an Iranian attack in July that killed three American troops based in Jordan.

"Tehran acquired high-resolution images of the installation both before and after the July attack, according to officials familiar with the incident," i24 reported Saturday, based on a WSJ story behind a paywall. "They described the findings as the strongest evidence yet that Chinese support for Iran during the war has had deadly consequences for American forces."

Not quite five weeks after the July attack, a Chinese reconnaissance satellite mysteriously broke up in orbit, "confirmed by U.S. Space Force trackers on Sept. 4-5," according to FOD News. "Analysts have floated three possibilities: a propulsion system failure, a battery failure or short, or a collision with another object already in orbit."

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Just another Communist screw-up, or did Space Force send a message to Beijing? I'm inclined to believe the former, if for no other reason than that you don't add even more orbital debris unless you really must. Also, the satellite's retrograde orbit makes the debris more dangerous, due to the increased collision speed should it actually hit something.

So while I'm more or less certain China's loss of Yaogan-50 was an accident, it does align with Meink also saying that our current space weapons "can be employed for offensive and defensive purposes." My takeaway from that is that the Space Force isn't (yet) deploying an SDI-like antimissile shield, but systems designed to destroy/disable enemy satellites while protecting our own.

Still, I can't help but think that Reagan would smile in vindication.

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