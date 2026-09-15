James Talarico Shouldn’t Be Allowed Near Children

Did you need another reason to think that Texas State Rep. James Talarico (D-50th District) is a creep who shouldn’t be allowed near children?

When a supporter stopped Talarico at a recent campaign event, he wanted a photo and an answer to one question. "Mr. Talarico, so nice to meet you… I was there when you defended the drags," the man gushed. Then he asked, "Who's your favorite drag queen in Texas?"

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The candidate for the U.S. Senate didn't miss a beat. "Oh, my gosh. Probably Alyssa Edwards," he said.

Talarico didn’t hesitate even a fraction of a second. If you watch the video, you can see that he knew exactly what his answer was, because it’s totally normal for a straight dude to have a favorite drag queen.

🚨 WATCH



James Talarico says his “favorite drag queen” is Alyssa Edwards — who has described himself as "a drag performer that works with children." pic.twitter.com/u5HNKh4CQt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2026

But it gets worse. Let’s do a deep dive into who “Alyssa Edwards” is.

Alyssa Edwards is the stage name of Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, a performer who has described himself as "a drag performer that works with children," and who has spent years advocating for youth drag shows. Johnson has openly discussed sharing the stage with the young dancers he trains himself. "I remember being at World Pride in New York a few years back and sharing the stage with my dance students, one of the most powerful moments of my life," he told Out magazine.

In fact, the 2018 Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen featured Johnson's work with those young dancers. The Dallas Observer reported that Johnson called one 10-year-old male student his "mini-me," and that the child dressed as Johnson’s drag alter ego during an episode of the show.

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Remember when Talarico professed his love for “trans children?” Do you think it’s just a coincidence that his favorite drag queen is one known for working with minors?

Nor is this the first time Talarico's affinity for kids in drag has surfaced.

Last month, we reported that Talarico headlined a 2021 Pride Month festival in Taylor, Texas, that featured an 11-year-old boy performing as a drag queen. The event also featured pro-LGBTQ speakers, live music, a children's "drag story hour," and adult drag performers. Talarico was there, too, mingling with the crowd as if nothing depraved and predatory was going on

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Taylor PRIDE's own promotional material described the boy, who performed under the stage name "Kween Kee Kee," as "the absolute cutest & youngest of our drag performers." Organizers announced he would perform a number and later host "Kee Kee Storytime," complete with pride-themed craft activities for children, and billed the festival as a "party" with a "groovy musical scene" featuring Talarico speaking alongside "Kween Kee Kee."

Photos from the event show Talarico chatting and posing for pictures while the boy performed a routine organizers billed as part of a "Youth Drag Show." One attendee even posted video of the child doing the splits on stage, being sexualized for the crowd.

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"Questions need to be asked about why a 37-year-old unmarried man says his favorite thing in the world is transgender kids and his favorite entertainer is a gender-confused person who grooms little boys. James Talarico is a creepy pervert at best and a full blown criminal pedophile at worst," RNC spokesman Zach Kraft said in a statement.

Talarico can try to walk back his past statements on gender ideology, now that he's facing voters statewide. That's not going to work. The photos are real. The video is real. And Talarico's own words, caught on camera, are his, whether he wants to own them now or not. This guy shouldn’t even be allowed anywhere near kids. He sure doesn't belong in the U.S. Senate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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