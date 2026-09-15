The Morning Briefing: SCOTUS Has a Sylvia Plath Episode Regarding Mail-In Ballots

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Henztoarwynff wasn't at all surprised that his "Mystery Melon Ball Infusion" was the hit of the Cloris Leachman Appreciation Society's end of summer barbecue.

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Many thanks to Sarah for once again filling in on short notice. The Mondays that I've been taking off since I got to Michigan aren't vacation days. There are some family things that have required my attention. I'll leave it at that for now. Maybe I'll talk about it on the "Kruiser Kabana" podcast soon.

Now on to today's main topic.

Well, that didn't last long.

Just three weeks ago, I wrote here that the Supreme Court was attempting to preserve "a modicum of sanity" in our thoroughly insane vote-by-mail lunacy. There were still a lot of legal challenges in the judicial pipeline and there were concerns about the timing of the changes to the rules. Last night, SCOTUS decided that the dangerous status quo was safe for now. This is from my RedState colleague Susie Moore:

On Monday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the Trump administration's emergency request to allow the U.S. Postal Service's (USPS) new ballot-mail rule to take effect for the 2026 elections. The ruling leaves U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani's preliminary injunction in place and effectively means the rule will not govern the November midterms.

This is obviously a huge win for the Democrats. In this almost existential threat of an election year the Dems are, put very mildly, flailing. Their message to the voters is, "We're a bunch of Trump-hating commies." It's not sexy, and it shouldn't sell well. That's not as much of a problem for them anymore. Now they will once again be able to fire up the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine and have it produce votes out of the ether as needed.

Over at Townhall, my colleague Joe Chalfant notes that Justice Brett Kavanaugh thinks that President Trump's plan "may be legal," but that this is all happening too close to the election. In his dissent, Justice Samuel Alito pointed out that the courts were at fault for the timing. The process essentially ran out the clock on the Republicans.

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Unfortunately for conservatives and the future of the Republic, our elections are still a chaotic and cruel joke. They will remain so as long as mail-in voting doesn't have any guardrails.

This is a conversation we won't be revisiting if the Democrats have midterms success that fits historical patterns. Congress will become a tawdry impeachment orgy if they're back in control. They will do everything they can to paralyze President Trump's herculean efforts to pull the country back from the brink after the Biden years. He can fight back with executive orders, but that leaves everything up to the courts and we see how that's working out.

All is not lost yet. The Democrats are so bat you-know-what crazy that a lot of Republican candidates should be able to perform outside the margin of magic mail-in ballots. That's the hope, anyway.

It would be nice, however, if just once we wouldn't have to fight to overcome obstacles that people on "our side" had a hand in creating and perpetuating.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Once again, Briefing stalwart Jerome helps get things going:

Hey Kruiser, I listened to the latest Unwoke Saturday and I heard you and Kevin talking about how awful the left is, including celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk on the one year anniversary, and how the right needs to use this to our advantage in fundraising. I instantly yelled "hell yeah brother" like it's the 80's and I'm back in my hometown in Northern Wisconsin riding in a crappy Trans Am with a slant six while drinking a beer. I then immediately thought of Mamdani and AOC laughing at the 9/11 ceremony and that Republicans need to make the Chuckling Commie Couple the poster children for the Democrat party. It's about time the right makes the left own who they really are.

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Yes, Republican candidates should weaponize that clip of Stalin Boy and Squeaky yukking it up while the names of those killed on 9/11 were read. Here in Michigan, an ad featuring Abdul El-Sayed hanging out with Hassan "America deserved 9/11" Piker is in heavy rotation. It should be easy to make them own who they really are, because they're constantly showing us.

Here's a note from Roger R. about my 9/11 MB:

Thanks Kruiser, you are on fire today and it fits my mood to a T. Green and Schlichter are both on my must reads as well. Glad to hear you aren’t going anywhere, what the Hell would I do?

I'm glad that it resonated. It's always difficult writing about that day not only because so much has been written and said over the years, but also because I often feel that I can't adequately put my rage into words. Or, as I mentioned on Friday, words that can be used here.

Warren C. writes:

I can relate to the need to punch a wall but refrain because I, like you, need my hand to type a quick response to my go-to guy every morning. The great people, you and Kurt S especially, at PJ Media/Townhall, really hit it out of the park reliving that fateful day in 2001. But our current crop of leftist rabble are so blinded by their own emotions — which seem to be fueled by media propaganda mixed with a large dose of stupidity — that they sequester themselves away from anything remotely resembling reality. They continue to do so to this day.. Thanks for all you do, SK...

Thank you for being a regular here, Warren. Agreed — leftists have opted for a reality that isn't real. Now more than ever, one of Ronald Reagan's most brilliant lines rings true: "...they know so much that isn't so."

Allen L. will wrap things up for us today:

Kruiser - your 9/11 article was a masterpiece. BTW, I wouldn't be bothered at all if you rained down as many tons of expletives as there were in the wreckage of steel in the twin towers and in the Pentagon.

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Maybe there should be some kind of Morning Briefing Speakeasy. It could be a VIP experience where we could all be a little more expressive. Yeah, I can already do that in podcasts and videos, but it would be fun to have an exclusive club for Morning Briefing regulars. Yes, there would be "Friend of the Briefing" merchandise.

Thanks to all who keep the Mailbag humming along!

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/14/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: CBN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: The Hill

Radio: FOX

New Media: NTD



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Photo Opportunity

Rose Garden

Closed Press



11:40 AM THE FIRST LADY delivers Remarks to Mountain View Elementary School

Ashe County, North Carolina

Pre-Credentialed Media



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Ambassador Credentialing Ceremony

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



Briefing Schedule

2:00 PM Press Briefing by the Attorney General of the United States, Todd Blanche

Rose Garden

Pre-Credentialed Media

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