Trump Admin Invokes Law to Boot Welfare-Reliant Foreigners. Mamdani Is Furious.

As soon as the Trump administration invoked a law allowing the denial of taxpayer-funded benefits to foreigners who are living off our money and not contributing to our nation, New York socialists freaked out and sued. In fact, the Trump administration confirmed that 22 states have already joined the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Responding to a Polymarket report that 22 states were bringing suit against the Trump administration for enforcing the 19th-century law, the Department of Homeland Security posted, “Let’s get this straight, sanctuary states are terrified they will lose federal funds because hundreds of thousands of illegals and noncitizens might remove themselves from American welfare programs. This is the ideological contortion required by left-wing leaders to justify their defrauding of the American taxpayer at the hands of illegal criminals. DHS has heard for months that illegal aliens weren’t using these very same welfare programs. So, which is it?”

🚨BREAKING: The Trump Administration has invoked the long-unenforced Immigration Act of 1882 to prohibit entry into the United States of “any convict, lunatic, idiot, or any person unable to take care of himself or herself without becoming a public charge.” Ultimately, this will allow the Trump Administration to deny green cards to immigrants who are likely to use federal welfare, food stamps, or Medicaid, and to revoke the green cards of immigrants who are currently using these programs. The new rule is set to take effect Friday, September 18. As a result, 5.6 million immigrants are expected to lose access to those benefits, and American taxpayers are expected to save $13 billion per year. Follow: @MorseReport — Morse Report (@MorseReport) September 14, 2026

Advertisement

The Feds are trying to deny or revoke visas and green cards for aliens who are on welfare, because if the aliens can’t support themselves and just expect us citizens to support them, why the heck should we have them here? Immigrants like my ancestors used to come to America looking for jobs and better work opportunities, but now it seems as if many of them come just for freebies. And Democrats rely on foreigners for cheap labor and election fraud, plus they also hate any restriction on the redistribution of wealth because that is how they keep people dependent on the government. DHS referred to that Dem fear of shrinking government programs in its comment above.

Read Also: Chinese Billionaire With Over 100 Surrogate Kids Is Exploiting U.S. Citizenship System

Hence the lawsuit. U.S.-hating, jihad-loving Mayor Zohran Mamdani seems to believe that foreigners have not only a right but a duty to move to America, use up our resources, and claim our country for their own ideology — after all, he prayed for the death of “infidels” and proudly declared his intention to violate federal law by protecting illegal aliens. And New York Attorney General Letitia James — who really belongs in jail herself — is equally inclined to favor criminal or leech-like foreigners who come here only to suck us dry. No wonder she, Mamdani, and the other woke state officials are suing.

Advertisement

Morse Report estimates that 5.6 million foreigners will lose welfare benefits under the invocation of the Immigration Act of 1882, which frankly just shows that we have way, WAY too many noncitizens on our taxpayer-funded rolls. Because that 5.6 million is only a part of the problem.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.