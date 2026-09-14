Chinese Billionaire With Over 100 Surrogate Kids Is Exploiting U.S. Citizenship System

Outlets are reporting on the awkwardness and strangeness of a Chinese billionaire who has “fathered” dozens of children in America through surrogates. But what most people are not discussing is the fact that this is a result of our incredibly vulnerable “birthright citizenship” system.

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Xu Bo, founder of Guangzhou Duoyi Network, wants at least a couple dozen American citizen boys to inherit his video game empire. He said as much during court testimony in 2023, according to Fortune. And since the U.S. Supreme Court put the seal of approval on the unconstitutional and destructive system of birthright citizenship, which allows every single kid born on American soil to claim citizenship, Bo can pay for endless amounts of babies to be mixed in test tubes and implanted in American women before securing citizenship automatically at birth. This is another phenomenon of the massive Chinese network abusing our system, which could allow up to a million Chinese Communists to vote in our elections by the end of the decade.

When the Fourteenth Amendment first came into force, it did not apply to Native American Indians. Nor should it ever have applied to foreigners who are openly affiliates of foreign governments or hostile entities, or who are blatantly abusing our system, as Xu Bo is.

Our enemies no longer need to engage in military invasions. Our current unconstitutional birthright citizenship system, mass illegal migration, the shift of our industries overseas, the TikTok addiction, and the number of our politicians willing to take bribes all make the infiltration of America much easier for malign foreign actors. And while the number circulating in the media for Xu’s children is 100, a former partner of his claims he could have as many as 300 worldwide. When sharing a picture of many of his children, Xu said he was striving for the “development of the Chinese nation,” according to CBS. And he is one of multiple Chinese individuals with such a plan in America. Yes, birthright citizenship schemes are a method of foreign asymmetric warfare.

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A surrogate, believing she was carrying a child for a single father, is actually having a baby for a Chinese billionaire who allegedly has more than 100 kids. CBS News broke the news to her. Leaked documents obtained by CBS News named the intended father as Xu Bo, a Chinese billionaire and video game executive. Xu Bo has been reported to have over 100 children through U.S. surrogates, granting them American citizenship at birth. A former partner involved in a custody lawsuit against Xu Bo claims he has as many as 300 children. He has disputed these numbers, and has said in a statement that he has custody of 12 children born through surrogacy in the U.S. CBS News' @KatrinaSari interviewed the surrogate – who we are referring to as "Judy" to keep her identity private – who said she was blindsided to learn about Xu Bo. CBS News spoke to 32 surrogates for an investigation into the industry. Head to the linked article for more on this investigation. — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2026

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The California Post, which contacted the surrogacy agency that hired the mother (ironically titled Patriot Conceptions), reported:

Xu has allegedly fathered more than 100 US-born children through surrogacy agencies reportedly hopes the kiddies will one day marry Elon Musk's children and create a sprawling family dynasty. He is a 48-year-old wealthy recluse who founded the online gaming company Duoyi, calls himself "China's first father" and has been hell-bent on siring at least "50 high-quality sons," according to social-media posts verified as his by the Wall Street Journal.

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Musk is also heavily invested in and compromised by China.

There is also, of course, the tragic fact that Americans have so commercialized and commodified life that any rich guy can pay for the manufacture of children as if they were products on an assembly line. The case of Baby Gabriel in Texas is another instance of the problems with IVF, which almost always involves abortion too. But that’s a topic for another day.

The Chinese Communists meddle in our elections, bribe our politicians, and pay for the impregnation of American women. And don’t forget that the law requires every company in China to promote the goals of the Chinese Communist Party and allow CCP operatives within the company. Xu isn’t just a corrupt foreign billionaire; he is, by necessity, an indirect operative of the regime that is America’s number one enemy.

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