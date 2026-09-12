DHS Slams Biden Admin, California Dems Who Protected Illegal Alien Killer

The Trump-Mullin Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is rightly infuriated after Democrats’ sanctuary policies cost another life in California.

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A DHS press release on September 11 revealed that Indian illegal alien Rohit Rohit (yes, that is his name) was the man who murdered a Sacramento woman at a shopping center. The Biden administration released Rohit into America, and California state and local authorities didn't hand Rohit over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), even though the illegal alien had been stalking and harassing the murder victim for an extended period of time.

“This illegal alien from India harassed, stalked, and then killed a 38-year-old woman in California, and then took his own life when police caught up to him,” a DHS spokesperson said in summing up the facts of the case. “This tragedy would have been completely avoided if it weren’t for the Biden Administration RELEASING this killer into our country. Sanctuary politicians must put an end to reckless policies that play Russian roulette with American lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family.” California, of course, is a sanctuary state.

DHS did not include the name of the victim, but the Sacramento County Coroner's Office told KXTV ABC10 that she was 38-year-old Shalini Thakur. KXTV also stated that the location of the shooting was near a Panera Bread on Howe Avenue. The local outlet did not, however, acknowledge that Rohit was an illegal alien.

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The DHS press release noted that Rohit had repeatedly targeted Thakur before. In January of this year, he began to stalk her, and Thakur found an Apple AirTag under her car's hood. Rohit once tried the ploy of deflating Thakur's tires and following her to work so he could pretend that he wanted to help her out. He even went to far as to obtain somehow the key to her apartment and walked in on her while she was sleeping. She obtained a restraining order against him in May, but in July, he was still stalking her. And unfortunately, it never occurred to the woke authorities to solve the problem by calling in ICE to deport the dirtbag.

On the day of the deadly shooting, which was September 8, Rohit came up to Thakur's car.

When she tried to run away, Rohit chased her down, pulled out a gun, and shot her multiple times. After she had fallen to the ground, he shot her again in the head at close range before fleeing in his vehicle. When police caught up to Rohit, he slammed on his brakes before being found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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This is yet another case where there were numerous warnings that the victim could end up seriously injured or dead, and yet no one except the victim seemed to take it seriously

DHS added that Rohit, like millions of other illegal alien criminals, entered the U.S. under the Biden administration, coming across the Mexican border with Arizona in August 2023. Border Patrol arrested Rohit, but the Biden administration made the decision to release him. The number of victims for whom the Biden administration is responsible boggles the mind.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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