DHS Arrests Illegal Alien Jewelry Thieves

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a group of illegal aliens who are wanted for larceny, including for stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release on August 7 about three thieves who all entered the United States illegally under the Biden-Harris administration, which released all three into the interior of our country. At least one of the aliens subsequently received a final order of removal, but of course that didn’t go into force, so he is still in our country.

The three arrestees are between them guilty of two different thefts that occurred on the same date, July 26. The crimes occurred in West Virginia.

[The] two separate thefts took place on July 26, with one in Weston and the other in Sutton. In the first case, while a Walmart in Weston was undergoing repairs from flood damage, two suspects were arrested after $21,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a secure display case during the cleanup. In the second case, a suspect was arrested for a separate theft in Sutton. The suspects in the Walmart theft are Deivis Willyan Diaz and Daniel Alberto Arias Ramirez, who have been charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. Diaz’s criminal history includes arrests for assault and carrying a concealed weapon in Colorado. The suspect in the Sutton theft is Oscar Jose Hernandez Silva, who has been charged with petit larceny.

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A DHS spokesperson said, “None of these illegal aliens would have been in our country if it weren’t for the reckless open-border policies of the Biden Administration, which RELEASED them all into our communities. Thanks to our state and local partners, these criminals are now in ICE custody and we will REMOVE them from our country.”

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Democrat policies made these thefts possible. Walmart locations across the country are putting more and more items in locked cases, not just jewelry, electronics, and higher priced sunglasses, but also acne patches, LEGO sets, and some makeup. There are domestic criminals who steal, but also plenty of illegal aliens.

Diaz illegally entered the United States through Texas in April 2024, and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration. Ramirez illegally entered the United States through Texas in December 2023, and was RELEASED by the Biden Administration. A Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued Ramirez a final order of removal on December 4, 2024. Hernandez illegally entered the United States through California in May 2024, and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration.

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Again, the thefts were entirely preventable. Ramirez in particular should have been out of the country no later than 2025, given his order of removal in late 2024.

And yet Democrats continue to decry federal immigration officers, and go out of their way to defend and lavish taxpayer money on illegal aliens, including some of the worst criminals. The illegal alien crime crisis in America is a Democrat-manufactured one.

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