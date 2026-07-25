ICE Seeks Custody of Nashville Restaurant Owner’s Killer

It seems as if every other day there’s a new update about an illegal alien killer, because the Obama and Biden administrations welcomed in so many of the worst scum from foreign countries.

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The latest report from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodging a detainer request regards Mexican illegal alien Ulises Raigoza-Martinez. The foreign national murdered a Nashville business owner by ramming his vehicle into the man who had tried to prevent the criminal from stealing his property. It was a robbery that turned deadly.

I know you’ll be shocked — the Biden administration allowed Raigoza-Martinez into our country in 2021. It is insane how many murders the Democrats have on their hands thanks to illegal immigration.

The DHS press release explained:

[The] incident occurred on June 19, 2024, in the parking lot of the restaurant Smokin' Thighs. The culprit, Ulises Raigoza-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was driving through the parking lot when he stopped to steal tools from a pickup truck. The truck belonged to the restaurant’s owner, 42-year-old Matt Carney. When Carney came out of the building to confront him, Raigoza-Martinez took off and struck Carney, who landed on the vehicle’s hood. Carney was then thrown off the hood when Raigoza-Martinez made a turn. Carney died of his injuries at the hospital on July 4, 2024.

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South Nashville police arrested Raigoza-Martinez, who just this week pleaded guilty to murder, theft over $10 thousand, tampering with evidence, and theft over $2,500. Notice, he has numerous severe crimes on his record.

Related: ICE Fights for Custody of Child Abuser in Sanctuary California

Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, “This criminal illegal alien should NEVER have been in our country to commit this heinous murder. We will work with our state and local partners in Tennessee to ensure that he is handed over to ICE custody once his sentence is complete, so that we can remove him from our country.”

The reality of illegal immigration is that even those aliens who are not deliberately murderous criminals are often lacking in morals when it comes to many areas of their lives. After all, the only reason they are in our country to begin with is because they don’t believe in following laws and respecting other people’s land. Raigoza-Martinez might not have consciously intended to kill Carney, but he certainly planned to steal Carney‘s property, and he had no compunction about using any means, even potentially deadly means, to stop the victim from protecting that property.

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In other words, one crime often spills into another criminal action. An illegal alien might become a thief who might become a murderer. This is the phenomenon that Democrats never wanted to discuss about the issue of not vetting huge floods of foreigners who come into our country. The citizenship process is meant to filter out such people. But Democrats don’t care how many criminals they allow in as long as they can also rig elections and get cheap labor via mass migration. Carney was a victim to Democrats’ total disregard for citizens’ lives.

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