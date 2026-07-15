A Senate Fraud Hearing Exposed the Left’s Real Priorities

David Manney | 4:30 PM on July 15, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Brenner

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) looked across the Senate dais and saw empty chairs. When he asked whether a Democrat should question the witnesses next, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-Ky.) replied, “If there were a Democrat here, yes.”

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Only one of the committee's eight Democrats appeared during the July 15 hearing. By Moreno's turn, none remained.

The hearing was called “Exposing Fraud in America.” Witnesses Nick Shirley, James O'Keefe, and Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette testified about theft from public programs, weak oversight, and fraud involving voter registrations and ballot petitions. Seven Democratic committee members found somewhere else to be.

O'Keefe described 28 recorded exchanges in Los Angeles involving petition circulators offering money, drugs, or other goods for signatures. One recording showed Brenda Brown Armstrong paying $2 for a voter registration. From O'Keefe's statement:

I later personally visited Brenda Brown Armstrong at her apartment in Marina Del Ray, where she voluntarily showed me completed petition packets and copies of voter registration forms she had collected.

The investigation ultimately contributed to a federal criminal prosecution. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said, “Once we saw these videos, we went to work.”

And then came the irony: in a neighborhood full of organizations supposedly there to protect the vulnerable, the person being confronted by the organization was not the fraudster — it was the reporter exposing the fraud.

Just minutes after we caught these felonies on camera, I was approached by a man who identified himself as being with the Los Angeles Police Department — and he began to record me. When I pressed him, soon afterward, he admitted he was actually with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Under California Penal Code section 538d - impersonating a law enforcement officer is illegal. So, this is also a form of fraud, covering for the fraud happening across the street.

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Federal prosecutors later charged Armstrong with paying someone to register and said she had agreed to plead guilty.

The hearing didn't establish that a federal election result had changed. The verified conduct was damaging enough: paid registrations, forged petition signatures using real voters' names and addresses, and homeless people treated as tools in a cash operation.

Fraud doesn't become harmless because someone failed to carry it all the way to a stolen election.

Election abuse was only part of the record. Federal prosecutors recently charged 15 defendants in Minnesota schemes involving more than $90 million in intended losses.

One Medicaid autism case involved $46.6 million in alleged fraud, including claims for services that weren't provided and kickbacks used to attract families.

Money stolen from public programs comes from people who work, pay taxes, and obey the law. It also leaves less help for children, elderly people, and families facing real need.

Democrats call themselves champions of the common man, but most couldn't spend a morning hearing how his money and vote can be exploited.

Their election record deepens the concern. In March, every Democratic senator voted against cloture on an amendment requiring photo identification for federal voting. Democratic senators have also attacked the SAVE America Act, which includes proof-of-citizenship requirements, as voter suppression.

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Nobody needs to claim millions of illegal votes to support basic verification. Citizenship determines eligibility in federal elections, and identification helps confirm that the person casting a ballot is the registered voter.

When a party resists both protections, then skips evidence of paid registrations and forged signatures, suspicion naturally follows.

The political message becomes hard to miss. Illegal immigrants receive constant advocacy from Democratic leaders, while American citizens asking for secure voter rolls are treated as though they're attacking democracy.

A party can't keep placing noncitizens at the center of its moral concern while waving away the citizens who fund government and choose its leaders.

Ranking Member Gary Peters (D-Mich.) submitted a statement discussing fraud, then devoted much of it to President Donald Trump, inspectors general, DOGE, pardons, and the Trump family. His response captured the broader habit: redirect the subject toward Trump whenever the evidence becomes politically uncomfortable.

Fraud crosses all party lines, yet Democratic leaders still answer it with a familiar pattern: resist safeguards, attack investigators, redirect blame, or leave the room.

The July 15 hearing became a small picture of a much bigger problem.

The empty seats didn't prove criminal guilt; they revealed political priorities. A party that claims to speak for working Americans should defend their tax dollars, their legal status as citizens, and the integrity of their ballots.

At a minimum, its senators should maybe stay in the room.

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David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

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