Justice Department Charges Fraudsters Who Stole $50 Million in Ohio

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced new charges against 14 individuals for fraudulent activities amounting to over $50 million in stolen taxpayer funds.

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Much of the conversation and investigation about fraud in recent months has centered around Minnesota and California, two Democrat-run states where many of the politicians seem to be, at best, deliberately ignoring the theft of public money, if they are not outright complicit in committing it. But Republican-run states are not immune from fraud, either, and indeed, our vast and unconstitutional welfare network at both the federal and state levels is incredibly vulnerable to exploitation by criminals. The latest charges concern Ohio, an example of a red state that is realizing it has a big fraud problem.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the latest round of charges on Thursday at a press conference. “Today we unsealed a 32-count indictment against two state employees and two other co-conspirators for allegedly billing $30 million to the government for therapeutic behavioral services that were never provided,” he began.

BREAKING: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announces a massive crackdown on fraud, unsealing charges against 14 defendants accused of stealing over $50 million in government funds.



The sweeping indictments target multiple schemes, including a multi-million dollar operation… pic.twitter.com/fieYV8UXsZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 4, 2026

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The acting attorney general continued, “We've also unsealed an indictment charging four defendants in a scheme to defraud a COVID program. Again, these programs, as we all know, were meant to benefit small businesses and individuals struggling because of the pandemic.”

Here, it is fascinating to notice how the government really created the problem of the COVID-19 pandemic by opting for lockdowns, which did not save lives but did destroy our economy. Then, unscrupulous politicians used the excuse of the lockdowns to remove fraud guardrails, increase government spending, and make people yet more dependent on government.

Related: Trump Says U.S. Attorney Looking Into ‘Dumocrats’ Stealing California Elections

Blanche added, “In total, between our state and federal partners, today we're announcing charges that were either unsealed today or over the past week against 14 defendants, allegedly involved in fraud schemes targeting over $50 million here in Ohio.”

This comes the day after federal authorities arrested a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen who grew rich and bought a palatial mansion in California by illegally selling American technology to Iran’s terrorist regime for its military and nuclear program.

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Blanche announced on June 3, “Today, Jamshid Ghomi, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen who lives in a $35 million mansion in Orange County, California, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint… Not only is he being arrested today, but we also are beginning the process of seizing his mansion, which was purchased with his illegal proceeds.”

The DOJ is certainly busy trying to clean up many years of fraud and illegal activity that previous administrations overlooked or explicitly encouraged. It is no wonder our country is facing so many domestic and international crises when we have such a vast number of leeches and traitors in our midst.

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