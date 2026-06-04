Trump Says U.S. Attorney Looking Into ‘Dumocrats’ Stealing California Elections

President Donald Trump promised that an investigation is underway. The comment comes as California Democrats drag out the count of a few hundred thousand votes for days, leading to speculation that they are desperately trying to exclude Republican candidates from runoff elections for governor of the state and mayor of Los Angeles. Hopefully, if there is ongoing fraud, the Trump administration will be able to do something about it. We the People are tired of endless elections that appear to be stolen, and if Californians voted for change, they deserve to have it.

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GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton was leading, and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt was solidly in second going into the afternoon of the day after Election Day, with the in-person vote leaning somewhat more in their favor and mail-in ballots leaning more in Democrats’ favor. But since then, Democrats have just been counting mail-in ballots that almost all seem mysteriously to go to the Democrat candidates.

Early on June 4 Eastern Time, President Donald Trump posted angrily on Truth Social, “The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES. Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS.”

Soon after that post on Thursday morning, President Trump made the important promise that a federal attorney is looking into the potential fraud. “There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Why the vote counting DELAY???” he demanded.

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The U.S. attorney in Trump’s post appears to be Bill Essayli, a warrior against fraud and crime in central California, who is certainly a good pick to identify potential election fraud. He seems to pursue all his cases aggressively and fearlessly.

Related: Spencer Pratt Is Ready to Debate Bass Every Week Until Election Day

After the 2020 election, in which we now know there was significant fraud — the Trump administration has uncovered an election-swaying number of questionable ballots in Georgia, for instance — the Democrats wanted us to think that only a crazy person would believe fraud is possible in our elections. In reality, Democrats have been manipulating elections since Andrew Jackson and cheating in elections since at least the late 1800s.

Indeed, according to History Net, between 1865 and 1900, there were no fewer than 262 disputed elections for the House of Representatives, with the majority of these cases occurring in Democrat states. Democrats used ballot stuffing, terrorism against black and Republican voters, and tactics of abruptly closing or moving polling places to shift election results.

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Republicans have had to deal with election fraud from Democrats for well over a century, and yet we don’t seem to have any effective plan for countering it any more in 2026 than our party did in 1870. The Trump administration shouldn’t even have to investigate at all; the Republican Party in California ought to have had some sort of plan. At what point do we truly decide that enough is enough?

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