Watchdog Says Fulton County Had More Votes Without Ballots Than Biden’s ‘Win’

Among the 2020 election evidence the FBI seized in Fulton County comes the revelation that over 17,000 digitally tallied votes apparently have no actual ballots to match. So says a Georgia election watchdog.

This is tremendously important because Joe Biden “won” Georgia in 2020 by a mere 11,000 votes. The allegation not only casts doubt on the 2020 presidential election results, but also on the security of our election systems ahead of a crucial midterm election. Not only Georgians but all Americans should be concerned about this case and the strong possibility that Biden actually did not win that state in 2020.

And what about other states? If even one county in a single state had election-altering issues, the high likelihood is that others did as well. In fact, in my own state of Arizona, there is evidence that there were multiple illegal ballot types being counted in the 2020 results, among other serious problems. And if these problems are not addressed, they will come back to bite us in another election.

Real Clear Investigations senior reporter Paul Sperry posted on X on Feb. 10, “Georgia election watchdog Garland Favorito of Atlanta-based VoterGA.org just told me that the FBI raid of Fulton County's ballot warehouse will show that ‘Fulton certified [mostly Biden] votes for which they have no ballots. There are 17,852 certified votes for which they have no digital ballot images and likely no ballots.’ In 2020, Biden's margin over Trump in Georgia was a narrow 11,779 votes.”

In other words, if Favorito's claim turns out to be true, the number of illicit votes cast in Fulton County exceeded the margin by which Joe Biden won the state.

The impact of a stolen election is incalculable. The 2020 election results changed not only America but the world forever. All the wars that broke out as foreign governments and terrorist entities realize how weak the Biden administration was, all of the domestic crises, the massive influx of illegal aliens, the lost jobs, the many judges (including a Supreme Court justice) appointed, the many children permanently mutilated with “transgender treatments” — it would be impossible to list all the tragic results here.

I am currently reading in Daniel Greenfield’s fascinating historical work, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers' Fight Against the Left, about the origins of the Democrat Party and how it always depended on fear, lies, election fraud, bribery, and corruption to gain and retain power. And from the very beginning, Democrats always espoused one or more policies as key parts of their platform that were directly in contradiction to the principles laid forth in our Founding documents.

Some things never change, but one thing that ought to change — for the better — is Republicans’ determination to crush the election fraud apparatus. We keep trying to tell ourselves that leftists deep down have similar goals and standards of integrity to us, but this is simply not true. Just as Democrats are proud of dismembering unborn babies and chopping off teenagers’ breasts, so they also — along with some RINO allies — do not believe it is wrong to rig elections so long as it benefits them.

