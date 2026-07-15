The Political Castration of Chuck Schumer — and the Rise of GOP Superman Brandon Gill

Out with the old, in with the new.

“The Field of Glory is harvested,” said a young, 28-year-old Abraham Lincoln, “and the crop is already appropriated. But new reapers will rise, and they, too, will seek a field.”

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One book closes, another opens. It’s the way of the world — and it’s especially true in Washington, D.C., where the careers of political legends are all just a Kevin Bacon’s throw away: Current Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer served with Strom Thurmond, who served with Walter George, who served with Francis Warren — who served in the Civil War (and won the Congressional Medal of Honor).

Which means, in 2026, the Senate minority leader is just two senators removed from a Civil War hero who was born in 1844.

Chuck Schumer, age 75, is old, Jewish, white, male, and part of the Democratic establishment.

In other words, he’s exactly the wrong person, at the wrong time, in the wrong party.

And he knows it, too.

From Politico: “‘I’m Staying Out of Maine’: Chuck Schumer Sidelines Himself With the Senate Majority on the Line”

The fate of the Senate majority could lie in the hands of 601 yet-to-be-chosen Maine Democrats. And Chuck Schumer, known for working every possible angle to give his party’s campaigns an edge, is largely helpless to do anything about it. The sidelines are an unusual place for the longtime Senate Democratic leader. Known for his heavy-handed interventions during his successful tenure leading the party’s campaign arm, his well-documented recruiting in key battleground races this year and penchant for near-constant backchanneling via his signature flip phone, Schumer is well aware he is now facing a new political reality. If he were to publicly back a candidate ahead of the party’s nominating convention later this month, it would likely be used against that candidate by his or her opponents. […] “He doesn’t want to put his thumb on the scale,” said a fourth person, a Democratic strategist. “Anyone he wants would be toxic.”

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It’s an extraordinary admission: The Democrats are being led by a 75-year-old who’s so thoroughly despised by his own party’s base, he can’t even endorse a Senate candidate!

When President Trump endorses Republicans, they win 98% of GOP contests. (And Trump hasn’t been coy with his endorsements, either: He’s done it 312 times.) Meanwhile, Schumer is so hated, his Maine endorsement would guarantee defeat — not by the hands of Republicans, but his fellow Democrats!

The Senate minority/majority leader is supposed to represent his/her party on the national stage, be its public face, rally the base — and persuade independents. Schumer can’t do any of that. He’s too toxic.

All he can do is shmooze with donors.

Here’s a fun fact: Of the ten longest-serving members of Congress in U.S. history, nine were Democrats. And of the 20 longest-serving members of Congress, 17 were Democrats. (Ol’ Strom was in both parties.) Serving for life and lording over your subjects ‘til your dying day is, disproportionately, a Democratic phenomenon.

(Not that the GOP is immune to Geezer Syndrome: I’m sure you were entirely convinced of 84-year-old Mitch McConnell’s mental acuity from his written statement and still photo, too.)

But the difference is, the Republican Party establishment didn’t squander its credibility by lying about Joe Biden’s senility. The Democratic Party did.

Over and over again, the Donkey establishment insisted that President Biden was “as sharp as a tack” — and anyone saying otherwise was a dirty, stinkin’, no-good liar. But as we all saw in the (remarkable) Trump-Biden debate, it was Chuck Schumer and company who were lying.

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Besides, the GOP establishment actually won the last national election. That matters bigly. (Americans treat winners and losers differently. If you don’t believe me, go ask Jim Kelly and Tom Brady.)

Had Kamala Harris won the presidency, Schumer’s bait-and-switch would’ve been forgiven. Nobody on the left would’ve complained — just like no one complained when Sen. Harry Reid (D-Nev.) lied about Mitt Romney's (alleged) failure to pay taxes. As Reid blithely said afterwards, “Romney didn’t win, did he?”

But the bait-and-switch failed. The Democrats lost. And — horror of horrors — Donald J. Trump(!) won.

And left-wing voters will never forgive Schumer for it.

He’s up for reelection in 2028. He’ll almost certainly retire instead: As a Jewish white male establishment Democrat who’ll be pushing 80, he simply can’t win his party’s nomination anymore. He’s too ideologically — and demographically — out of step.

Since entering politics in 1974 as a New York state assemblyman, Schumer has never lost an election. Not even once! He’s a 17-0 politician, a New York institution, and an honest-to-God legislative legend.

Yet he trails Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a hypothetical New York primary matchup by 21 points.

But as the sun sets on Schumer’s career, Brandon Gill’s ascent is still in its infancy. (And, at the tender age of 32, in today’s geriatric political world, so is Gill.)

Rep. Gill (R-Tex.) is the youngest Republican in Congress. He’s a rock-solid conservative — and stupidly handsome.

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In fact, he kind of looks like Superman:

Am I the only one that thinks Brandon Gill looks like Superman? pic.twitter.com/mmKcdCsqHR — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) May 26, 2026

Is it just me, or does Brandon Gill look like he could be Superman? 🤔 He doesn’t hold a candle to @RealDeanCain, of course, but the Superman resemblance is definitely there. I asked Grok to show him as Clark Kent and as Superman. https://t.co/qD5gmGcK6j pic.twitter.com/F6Q8jKe0jy — Jessica Humphries (@JessHumphries77) May 15, 2026

Politics is a visual medium. Looking like a superhero is an asset.

It’s not a trivial thing.

But perhaps most intriguingly for Republicans, Gill has also demonstrated an uncanny knack for poaching headlines with his hard-nosed questioning. Here’s Gill making mincemeat of Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.):

Ayanna Presley asked me to sign onto her “Equal Rights Amendment.”



I asked her if it clearly defines what a woman is. pic.twitter.com/rUpHOtpChY — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 14, 2026

Two months ago, I floated the name of Nick Shirley as a potential CEO of Turning Point USA, citing his age (24), profile, and credibility. With TPUSA’s audience veering young, it makes sense for its next CEO to be someone relevant (and relatable) to its target demo. Shirley lacks stage presence, but that can be taught — and he’s already proven himself to be a powerhouse on social media.

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Nothing against Shirley, but I’d like to amend that recommendation: Brandon Gill would be even better.

Recommended: What the Woke Right Really, Truly Wants — and Where It Actually Has a Point

He’s four months younger than Charlie Kirk was. Gill looks the part, sounds the part, and is already a polished, quick-witted public speaker.

Interestingly, Gill also has marital ties to Turning Point USA: His wife, Danielle D’Souza Gill (daughter of conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza), was a Turning Point USA ambassador.

Rep. Gill has only been in Congress since 2025, but he’s already outgrown the position. Anyone with eyes can tell: His career won’t end in the House of Representatives.

He might run for reelection in 2026, but that’s just a holding pattern. His destiny is elsewhere.

Will he eventually become governor of Texas? Or senator, perhaps?

Possibly. Should an opening materialize, he’d be a helluva candidate. But with the GOP’s dominance in statewide elections, those Texas-sized opportunities don’t come around very often. All of those positions are currently filled.

But he’s tailor-made for media — and too damn good to stay in Congress.

In the old days, that would lead him straight to the Fox News Channel. But cable TV ain’t what it once was. FNC is no longer the epicenter of conservatism.

Today, the more prestigious position is CEO of Turning Point USA.

It could be a win-win relationship: Brandon Gill gains a national platform to campaign cross-country; the personal political implications are obvious. Turning Point USA gains a young, charismatic, good-looking leader who can connect with audiences, win new converts, and grow its movement.

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And Erika Kirk can feel confident that she’s honoring her husband’s legacy. When Gill leaves to pursue higher office in a few years — which he 100% will — she can reclaim the CEO position without the current PR headwinds, controversy, and cruelty. (Especially the cruelty.)

Say goodbye to Chuck Schumer. Say hello to Brandon Gill.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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