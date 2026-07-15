Jesse Watters Schools Jessica Tarlov on the Houston ICE Shooting

Matt Margolis | 9:07 AM on July 15, 2026
Townhall Media

An ICE agent fatally shot a man in Houston on Tuesday morning after the man tried to run him over during a vehicle stop. According to the agency, federal agents were conducting a targeted enforcement operation when Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, tried to evade arrest. The agency says Salgado Araujo attempted to ram an ICE vehicle, refused multiple verbal commands, and then tried to run over an agent, who fired his weapon in self-defense.

Advertisement

Naturally, the left treated the story as another opportunity to smear President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement agenda, just as it has after every enforcement-related shooting over the past year and a half. The facts didn't matter. They never do.

On Tuesday's episode of The Five, Jesse Watters wasn't having it, and his leftist co-host Jessica Tarlov learned that the hard way.

"All right, so the bullet holes are right through the front windshield," Watters observed. "So this wasn't a side shot. The car was coming at the officer, we think, and they'll do a review. And if he's, you know, guilty of something negligent, then he'll face justice. Or if the person drove at him and he was defending his life, then that's it."

When Watters asked why Salgado Araujo was in the country in the first place, Tarlov offered up the best defense she could muster. "He's working," she said.

Oh, so that makes it okay?

"He shouldn't be here, Jessica," Watters fired back. He noted that Salgado Araujo wasn't even the target of the operation. "And so, if they say pull over, pull over," he said. "Now, this investigation will be over, but we have to grow up. Can we grow up? I mean, there's going to be fatalities in law enforcement situations, especially when there's foreign fugitives who are resisting and running away."

Advertisement

Then Watters compared Trump's record to Joe Biden's. "Biden didn't even try. Biden and the Democrats chose to let millions of migrants in here. And then they chose not to deport them."

ICYMI: Can You Guess Why Newsom’s Nanny State Is Starting to Go Through People’s Garbage?

"You said they should be able to break into the country and stay until they break a law," he said. "And then they can get deported. Then we don't have a border. That's just an invitation for Latin America to break into the country. And we have to wait for them to commit crimes? That's not a policy. That's insanity."

The reality is even worse than that, because when illegal aliens do commit crimes, Democrat-run sanctuary states shield them from the consequences. "So they say they want to get the criminals out," Watters said. "And then when we try to get the criminals out, they protect them." He even brought up the illegal alien child rapist in Minnesota who received a pardon from Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.). "Got pardoned by Tampon? I mean, what the hell? So he wouldn't get deported?"

I said it before, and I’ll say it again: Trump deports the worst of the worst; Democrats pardon them.

Watters wrapped up by explaining what's really driving all of this. "Why, all of a sudden, we bring in all this foreign-born population, [and] Democrats are all of a sudden competitive?" he asked. "They just imported everybody that lived outside of the country into the country, and now it's closer. That's why they want them here, no matter if they commit crimes or not."

Advertisement

The Democrat Party's position on immigration collapses the moment anyone examines it. Its leaders claim they only want criminals deported, but then they protect the criminals. They claim they support law enforcement, then vilify the agents doing the enforcing. Tarlov had no answer for any of it.

Because there isn't one.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining PJ Media VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Gavin Newsom Really Doesn't Want to Be President Stephen Kruiser
A Kiss in Indonesia and Its Aftermath Reveal the Heart and Soul of Islam Robert Spencer
Man Says Louisiana Chili’s Fired Him for Not Calling a Woman ‘They/Them’ Catherine Salgado
The Left Is Losing It Over Trump’s White House Front Entrance Improvements. Surprised? Tim O'Brien
Cuba Falling: Iranian Drones and Treasonous Dems in Havana? This Is a National Security Threat. Sarah Anderson
Federal Judge Makes Unprecedented Move In Maduro Torture Case Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Follow the Money and You'll Probably End Up at the Senate GOP Super PAC
When Translators Stop Translating Scripture and Start Rewriting It
The Real Oldest Man in the World Still Doesn't Need Anyone's Help
Advertisement