Can You Guess Why Newsom’s Nanny State Is Starting to Go Through People’s Garbage?

Big Brother has a name, it's Gavin Newsom, and he's coming to inspect the trash of California residents.

Starting this month, Sacramento is sending city workers out to peer into residents' garbage, recycling, and organic waste bins, all in the name of complying with a mandate from Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.). The California legislature passed the law behind this intrusion, SB 1383, in 2016, and it took effect in 2022. The stated goal was to cut organic waste disposal by 75% by 2025 to reduce methane emissions and slow climate change.

Advertisement

Is it working? Well, that’s the question, isn’t it? That’s why Sacramento apparently decided the best way to find out is to start rifling through what people throw away.

The inspectors wear high-visibility vests and badges as they go bin to bin. City rules let them photograph what they find inside, though officials insist they won't remove anything from your trash. The city isn't issuing fines, at least not yet. Instead, workers leave little tags on inspected bins. One reads "great job." The other reads "let's sort this out."

No gold stars?

Jesa David, a Sacramento city representative, told KCRA the city has been down this road before. "We conducted the same reviews last June, and we found high contamination levels of, you know, issues like plastic bags in recycling, garbage in the organics," David said.

David framed the whole operation as a friendly nudge rather than a crackdown. "Any container that we touch will either get a 'great job' tag or a 'let's sort this out' tag. But either way, we want to provide education and make sure everyone knows the resources that they have available to sort their waste correctly," David said.

Advertisement

Recommended: Kamala Harris’s Humiliating WNBA Speech Is Painful to Watch

David also let slip the real motivation behind sending city employees to paw through people's garbage. "When you sort your waste incorrectly, it does cost us more to dispose of it," David said. This was never really about the planet. It's about the city's bottom line, dressed up in green language.

And I wonder how much it will cost to pay people to literally sort through people’s garbage.

Sacramento's waste system covers more than 130,000 households, and roughly 4,800 of them will face these bin inspections through September. That's thousands of California families who now have city employees going through their refuse to make sure they’re doing the whole garbage thing correctly.

Newsom, of course, is widely expected to run for president in 2028. His record in California includes skyrocketing costs, a housing crisis he never fixed, a homelessness epidemic that's swallowed entire city blocks, and the high-speed rail debacle; it ought to be disqualifying on its own. Now imagine him on a debate stage trying to explain why his state sends government employees to inspect residents' garbage cans.

Advertisement

That's a tough one to spin.

Newsom’s inevitable presidential campaign will have to make the case that what he’s done for California should serve as a template for the nation. Does anyone think that having the state monitor your trash is a winning message? Do we really want the country to go through our garbage in the name of fighting climate change?

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help PJ Media continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.