The Morning Briefing: Friendly Reminder that California Is the DNC's Testing Ground

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The elephant barkers must be fitted with their festival vests before the mystery confections can be served.

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California is still getting a lot of attention across all of conservative media and, while the reasons for it aren't good, it is important to keep discussing what's going on there. For much of the time that I lived in Los Angeles, most of the non-Californians that I knew would respond to anything happening there with a "Let it burn," attitude. I think the reason that so many on the right have been caught up in this California election is because Gavin Newsom has brought so much negative attention to the state, even though he's unaware it's negative. Every red-blooded conservative in America would love to see the California Dems take an electoral kick in the groin.

We have a couple of things to look at today, but to start, my good friend Kira Davis joined me on the Kruiser Kabana podcast for a deep dive on the whole mess. Kira has been a conservative activist in California for a very long time and we covered a lot of ground.

I wrote a column about one of the big problems in Los Angeles that will never go away: ridiculously wealthy leftists who keep voting for socialist idiots because they can afford to. They have stupid amounts of money that enable them to insulate themselves from the havoc that politicians like Karen Bass wreak. The only ones she's managed to chase away are the Pacific Palisades lefties whose houses burned, the houses that Bass won't let be rebuilt.

The rest of the rich hippies are the ones keeping Bass in the mix, and they aren''t going anywhere.

The list of things wrong with California elections is a long one, of course. Catherine wrote about an interview that Glenn Beck did with the U.S. attorney who is looking into it all, Bill Essayli. He's got a lot to share.

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Here is the red meat excerpt of Glenn Beck's interview with Essayli:

“California is a fraudsters' paradise, make no mistake about that.”@USAttyEssayli breaks down how California has eliminated almost ALL of its fraud-prevention measures:



“Almost ANYBODY can register to vote in the state of California. You don’t have to have a social security… pic.twitter.com/yuAjxlO4EA — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 8, 2026

The reason that Gavin Newsom thinks that he is the most popular boy at the Democratic National Committee dance and should be the party's nominee for president in 2028 is that California is where the Democrats test out all of their insanity. Election fraud. Gun control. Unhinged welfare schemes for illegals. The Dems try it all out in the Golden State in the hopes of exporting everything nationwide.

Fortunately — for the moment at least — most people in the United States aren't interested in importing what the Democrats want to export. Gavin Newsom is blissfully unaware of that, by the way.

It may not be possible to save California, but it is imperative that people on the right side of liberty and the law keep an eye on the flood of corruption there. If it can't be undone at the source, perhaps it can be prevented from happening elsewhere.

And, hopefully, Gavin Newsom will remain a regional political cancer.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

David C. gets the Mailbag going today:

Hi Kruiser, Like you my cup runneth over. Not only did Pelley confirm his "pompous ass" status. He even seemed to inadvertently admit he's not good at journalism. When asked if he shouldn't have expected repercussions from his tirade, his response started with "Some journalist I turned out to be." The fact that he didn't expect to get fired over that proves that not only is he an elite snob but entirely clueless one to boot.

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While I am no journalist, I would like to give myself props for being able to write about Pelley so much for the last week and not use any expletives. The self-control has been legendary. One can't say too many bad things about Scott Pelley, and the urge to spice up the derision with some colorful language has been overwhelming. In my head though...

Greg W. writes:

Mr. Kruiser, Everyone knows Dick Sargent was the best. No, wait … or was it Dick York??? Who could tell the difference, we were looking at Samantha. As for Pelley, he is/was terrible throughout his career, but this was just a splash as he moved to retirement to be relevant one more time. Can’t believe all the stupid press he has been given. Anyhow, thank you for the MB – it is my first go to every morning. I’ve got you by a couple years and the Ohio thing, but we have similar taste in humor and music. I also might like beer. Keep it going.

Two Darrins, two Dicks...it was all so very confusing. Why didn't all of those '60s protesters jump all over this? AMERICA WANTED ANSWERS.

Ron J. has opinions on the subject:

Mr. K: OK, I'll take the bait you set in the SQNS today. Preference of Darrin is like preference of James Bond: there is one correct answer. Dick York the former, and Sean Connery the latter. Others might do a good job, but are pale imitations. I said what I said.

It's fun when the SQNS stirs things up like that. Dick York would, of course, be the sentimental favorite. It's a shame that poor health forced him to leave the show. Although it's not the popular opinion, I disagree regarding James Bond. Daniel Craig's homicidal maniac Bond is my favorite.

We will finish with Friend of the Briefing HBW's thoughts on Kristen Welker's pleading:

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Most benevolent overlord Kruiser, This says it all! "...I traveled all the way to Wisconsin!" For God sake, they have cows, and farm implements, and squeaky cheese curds, and crazy amatuer airplane builders, and the PACKERS!!! Can you imagine how hard that must be for them?!?!?!

I eat so many cheese curds when I'm in Wisconsin that I should probably travel there with a rib-spreader and a defibrillator. Fun fact: my seventh great-grandfather is known as "The Father of Wisconsin." No, really.

OK, now everyone knows more about me. Thanks for the cards and letters!

Everything Isn't Awful

the bag almost won pic.twitter.com/yPv3UtZFub — Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) June 1, 2026

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Cuba Falling: One Down, Five to Go. Justice Is (Partially) Served.

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U.S. Strikes Iranian Regime After Helicopter Shot Down

The U.S. Aborts 85% of Down Syndrome Babies. Would YOU Abort a Baby with Down Syndrome?

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Townhall Mothership

Headline of the Week. Maine Führer: Graham Platner Wins Dem Primary

Brandon Gill Goes Scorched Earth on SPLC President Brian Fair

So Long, Nancy Mace

CNN Host Highlights What Maine Dems Are Bracing for Regarding Graham Platner

Iraqi National Gets Five Years in Prison for Trying to Illegal Export Firearms

Cam&Co. The Daylight Ride of Toby Leary

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Washington Post Claims Renovated Reflecting Pool Looks Almost the Same

Cancel Germany. Merkel Accepts EU's Highest Honor, Calls for More Censorship

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Boom: DHS Chief Mullin Crushes New Jersey Gov's Hot Take on Newark ICE Facility

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Daily Beast: 'CBS News Veteran' Shreds ‘Brazen MAGA Slant’ of 60 Minutes

ALL THE POPCORN. Report: Bari Weiss Poised to Oversee Editorial Operations at CNN

Trump Watches Basketball Like a Normal Human, Jonah Goldberg Has a Full-On Nervous Breakdown

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VIP

The Kruiser Kabana #242: Kira Davis Discusses California's Election Insanity

Should We All Get Chickens?

‘America 250’ Tuesday: How Could America's Founding Fathers Own Slaves?

Cultural Awareness and CRT in College Reading Selections: A Mix of Both?

Big Boy Is Coming, Part 3

Is This Finally the Moment the SAVE America Act Breaks Through?

Scientists Want to Build a StormWall Against the Sun

A 'Measurable, Generational Collapse' in Sustained Reading and Writing in College Students

Sodom and Gomorrica: Indian Migrant vs. Canadian Public School Groomer

Around the Interwebz

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/09/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: LA Times

Secondary Print: Washington Times

Radio: BBC

New Media: Daily Signal



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT signs The Secure America Act

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the Presidential 1776 Award Finalists

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press

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