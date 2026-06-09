Disney Made an Entertaining, Touching Film About Fatherhood — 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'

In a galaxy not-so-far-away, the Disney Company actually managed to produce a film that promotes strong masculinity, fatherhood, personal responsibility, and self-sacrifice. If you're looking for a fun film this summer, particularly one themed for Father’s Day, check out The Mandalorian and Grogu. (Warning: some spoilers ahead.)

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Grogu (sometimes unofficially known as "Baby Yoda") is an adorable and winning character, Mando is allowed to be heroic without any PC commentary, and the whole cast played well off each other. Mando's adoptive fatherhood of Grogu, and Grogu's childlike admiration for Mando, are plot-driving themes. The only female lead character, portrayed by talented actress Sigourney Weaver, does not feel forced or radically feminist. There are no lines hinting at any racial or other woke politicized messages.

And while having Jabba the Hutt's family at the plot's center might be a bit unoriginal, the film also worked in several fun homages to the original trilogy that longtime fans will appreciate. The film is not a "classic" in the same way as the original movies were, and there are parts of it that will feel a little slow to some action fans, but overall, I give Disney kudos for an entertaining film. And given how central fatherhood is to the movie, it is a great film choice for Father’s Day weekend.

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Flashback VIP: Peter Pan, Winnie-the-Pooh, and the Vital Importance of Imagination

I have long been a big fan of the original Star Wars trilogy, but whenever I watch clips of any of the Star Wars movies or shows since then, I have found them boring, derivative, or outright cringey. Having never seen any newer films from the franchise in the theater, therefore, I wasn't sure what to expect when I went to see The Mandalorian and Grogu with a friend. In fact, given Disney's track record in the last decade of wrecking the beloved franchise, I expected to dislike it. Or, to paraphrase Luke Skywalker (among others), I had a very bad feeling about this. But I was pleasantly surprised.

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I never watched the Mandalorian show, so I cannot say whether the movie fits well with the storyline from the series. I can affirm that the film is enjoyable even if you've never seen the show. As a stand-alone movie, essentially part of an individual hero’s saga, it doesn’t need supplemental background information. And honestly, it would be nice if more people went to see the movie precisely to send Disney the message that it should make more movies like this.

As mentioned above, Mando’s paternal behavior toward Grogu is essential to the plot. He is shown conscientiously and affectionately caring for Grogu, and that means everything from telling him not to eat too many cookies before dinner to telling him to leave the planet Nal Hutta in a tiny spacecraft, even though this will strand Mando alone in a forest full of enemies. During one scene, the villainous Hutts goad Mando into trying to attack them not by threatening Mando himself, but by threatening Grogu. And just as Mando sacrifices himself for Grogu, the baby alien repays the favor and saves Mando’s life. Mando then emphasizes the importance of a relationship where “the old protect the young and then the young protect the old.”

Even the storyline with Rotta the Hutt, who is Jabba’s only surviving son, while not terribly original, is interesting. The idea is not to rehabilitate a villain, as Disney has too often tried to do with such movies as Maleficent. Rather, Rotta is portrayed as hating his father’s legacy and deliberately trying to be as different as possible. He tells Mando he wants to “earn” everything he receives instead of stealing it through force and fear. Rotta also acts as a somewhat paternal or avuncular figure toward Grogu, playing with Grogu, giving advice, and finally risking his own life to protect the baby. Once again, as with Mando, Grogu returns the favor by saving Rotta.

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The implied message throughout much of the movie is that Mando is a good dad, while Jabba was a horrible dad, and that’s why Rotta ended up in a terrible situation, whereas Grogu can always rely on Mando. In other words, if there is one moral from the film, it is the necessity of good, strong fathers. Who knew that Disney could still make a movie like that? It’s a message that would’ve made Walt Disney himself proud.

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