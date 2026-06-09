House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) guided a narrow 214-212 House vote Tuesday that sent a major immigration enforcement bill to President Donald Trump's desk. From Just the News:

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The vote passed 214-212 after Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., switched his vote from no to yes, The Hill reported. The $70 billion budget package came in the wake of the record-breaking shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, which ended after Congress passed a DHS funding bill without the money for the immigration enforcement agencies. Republicans later opted for a reconciliation package, which allowed the incumbent party to bypass the Senate's 60-vote filibuster threshold. The upper chamber passed the measure in a 52-47 vote.

The package gives federal immigration agencies nearly $70 billion over three years, including about $38 billion for ICE, $26 billion for Border Patrol, and $5 billion for other DHS work.

For all the noise now building around the vote, Congress did what Congress does: lawmakers fought, counted votes, and passed a funding bill.

President Trump asked for long-term enforcement money so ICE and Border Patrol could carry out his immigration agenda without annual budget fights slowing operations.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin now stands to receive a stable funding stream for agents, detention capacity, removals, border security, and support work across the department.

The Senate passed the bill 52-47 on June 5 after a long fight over a separate $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) steered Republicans through the process, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democrats opposed the package.

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Unsurprisingly, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) broke from Republicans and voted no. The bill survived the delay and then moved to the House for the final vote.

The debate over the anti-weaponization fund nearly swallowed the immigration bill. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) tried to redirect the money toward the Capitol riot victims. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) pushed to restore oversight funding tied to immigration detention. Other senators wanted tighter limits before giving the administration more room to spend.

Those efforts failed or fell short, and Republicans kept the core enforcement bill alive.

Critics will call the outcome a power grab, describing the vote as another step toward dictatorship. Yet the constitutional path remains plain. Congress controls spending, debates the money, and passes the bill.

President Trump can sign it because elected lawmakers sent it to him. A policy victory through recorded votes may anger opponents, but anger doesn't make the process lawless.

Fox News highlights the fact that Democrats forced Republicans to use reconciliation, which allowed the Senate to pass the measure with a simple majority instead of 60 votes.

Republican leaders argued they were forced to use the partisan budget reconciliation process after Democrats repeatedly blocked Homeland Security funding bills. The legislative tool allowed GOP leadership to steer around Democrats’ opposition and pass the legislation at a simple majority threshold in the upper chamber. "This is a piece that Democrats have said they don't want to fund because they want open borders," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said Tuesday. "They have made it crystal clear, the Democrat Party in Washington, that they want to go back to open borders. And we're not going to do that." For months, Democratic lawmakers refused to fund ICE and the Border Patrol unless it was paired with policy reforms. The party’s hardball tactics sparked the longest government shutdown in history, which largely ended after Trump signed a partial DHS bill in April.

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Reconciliation often frustrates the losing side because it lowers the threshold, but both parties have used the tool when power and timing lined up.

Republicans used it here because border security and immigration enforcement ranked near the top of their 2024 promises.

The funding now gives ICE and Border Patrol a longer runway. Agents can plan hiring, equipment, detention space, transportation, and removal operations without waiting for another short-term fight on Capitol Hill.

Conservatives see a government finally matching campaign promises with money, while the left sees a federal enforcement machine growing too fast with too little restraint.

Both sides know the same basic truth: money drives policy.

The loudest arguments will come after the vote, not before it. We'll watch as the left frames the bill as proof of creeping authoritarianism. People who did well in high school civics will answer with the simplest lesson available: elections set priorities, Congress funds them, and presidents sign or veto the result.

President Trump won office on tougher immigration enforcement; House and Senate Republicans just gave that policy fuel to run.

Washington can howl for days, and I can't help but picture Schumer standing over his grill of cold, raw meat, yelling at the clouds!

The bill still landed on Trump's desk because enough lawmakers voted for it. ICE and Border Patrol now have the backing to carry out the enforcement agenda voters were promised.

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The left may hate the result, but the machinery used to reach it wasn't hidden, improvised, or imposed by decree.

It was government, running in public, one vote at a time.

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