LIVE RESULTS: Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina Walk Into a Primary Night

It’s Tuesday, which means that it’s another primary day! I know you’re just as excited as I am, so let’s dig into what to watch for tonight.

First off, there’s the 800-pound donkey in the room in the Democrats’ race for Senate. There’s the guy who allegedly called people unacceptable names in chat rooms, allegedly sent dirty texts to other women after he got married, allegedly abused women, allegedly liked to do his own special Nazi salute in porta-potties, and definitely had a Nazi tattoo that he tried to cover up with a tattoo that was almost as ugly. Yep, I’m talking about Graham Platner.

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Platnermania was so rampant that the other main Democratic rival, Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME), left the campaign trail. But as Platner gets ever more gross and toxic, Mills reminded voters that she’s still around.

Janet Mills: I’ve suspended my campaign.

Also Janet Mills: Hello… I’m still here.

Will Maine Democrats have enough sense to stay away from Platner and vote for Janet (or Ms. Democratic Nominee for Senate if you’re not nasty) Mills? Who knows? Then again, “Democrats” and “sense” hardly belong together in sentences anymore.

Mainers also have a crowded field in both parties’ gubernatorial primary, as well as races in the state’s two congressional seats. The two districts are pretty evenly split, with one GOP-favoring district and one Democrat-heavy district.

North Dakotans have races in their lone at-large congressional district contests for both parties. Sorry, y’all, that’s all I’ve got.

In Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo (R-NV) faces a handful of challengers from his own party, but none of them is a serious contender. He’s favored to face off against the winner of a crowded field of Democrats. The state will also choose candidates for statewide offices and congressional districts.

My friend and colleague Jennifer Rust wrote on Monday about the elections in South Carolina, my neighbors to the east, so I figured I would lean on a South Carolinian to explain the gubernatorial primary in the Palmetto State:

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This native South Carolinian is excited because on Tuesday we’re going to find out who will be the next governor of South Carolina, or, much more likely, which two candidates will be in the runoff for governor. Of course, as you PJ Media readers know, in this deeply red state, the odds of our selecting a Democrat governor are low. (No Democrat has won the governor’s seat since 1998.) Tuesday is the day to watch. Who might advance? Per the latest Real Clear Politics average of five polls, the latest taken on June 7, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is up by 2.8%. The rest of the race is anyone’s game: Lt. Governor Pamela Evette 20.6%

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson 17.8%

Businessman Rom Reddy 14.6%

U.S. Rep Ralph Norman, 14.0%

U.S. Rep Nancy Mace 12.0% State Sen. Josh Kimbrell suspended his campaign on June 3. Evette is leading due to her name recognition and President Donald Trump’s endorsement, as PJ Media reported. Yet undecideds are still in the mix – according to that RCP average above, it could be as high as 20%.

South Carolina also has House and Senate primaries for both parties.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern in South Carolina, 8 p.m. Eastern in Maine, and 10 p.m. Eastern in Nevada. In the parts of North Dakota that are in Central Time, polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern, while they close at 9 p.m. Eastern in the Mountain Time Zone.

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As always, you can count on PJ Media for the latest results below, thanks to our friends at Decision Desk HQ. Keep checking here, and watch out for analysis of the hottest races in the days to come.

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Primary nights are exactly when you want smart analysis instead of cable-news hysteria and social-media hot takes from people who think “bellwether” is a kind of goat.

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Join PJ Media VIP today, use promo code FIGHT, and stick with us as the returns roll in. Because democracy may be messy, but your news coverage doesn’t have to be.