Joe Biden Slurs His Way Through Video Announcing New Memoir

We knew it was coming. Now, it’s finally been announced. In a video shared to social media, Joe Biden issued a statement about his forthcoming presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, and the rollout told you almost everything you need to know before you bother to crack the spine. Biden's voice sounded muffled, as if he were talking with a mouthful of cotton balls. It was hard to watch, but I sat through it.

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"Since I left the presidency, I've had a lot of people ask me, 'Joe, what have you been doing?'" Biden claimed in the video. "I'm dealing with a cancer diagnosis, and I've been getting treatment, and it's been going really well," he said. He thanked supporters for their prayers before pivoting to the actual sales pitch. "I've written a book about my time as president. It's called Promise Me, America," he said.

The book hits shelves on Nov. 17, and, says Amazon, it runs 448 pages and retails for $42.

According to the description from publisher Little, Brown and Company, the memoir is a "candid and revealing" account of "the challenges, triumphs, sorrows, and accomplishments" of Biden's administration. The publisher goes further, describing how Biden "took the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where — just two weeks earlier — rioters had stormed the halls and threatened the very foundation of our democracy.”

Time for a collective eye roll.

The book also plans to present Biden as the hero who led the country through a pandemic and out of a recession. We’ve heard his talking points before, so that will be nothing new. I’m sure it will gloss over the record inflation his policies caused.

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Biden's mandate, the description insists, was to "heal a divided country, restore the integrity of its frayed institutions, and prove to a skeptical public that the world's greatest democracy could still deliver for its people."

Good lord, did Karine Jean-Pierre write this description?

There is exactly one section of this memoir that might actually be worth a read, and it is not because anyone expects honesty. The description teases that Biden will, "for the first time," reveal "the deeply agonizing calculation behind his decision in the summer of 2024 to step aside from the presidential race and to put his party and the nation before his personal ambitions."

I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now. https://t.co/uMINr9efxS@littlebrown pic.twitter.com/yzWfZyD31A — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2026

Everyone remembers how that actually went down: a stumbling debate performance, a party in open revolt, and a candidate dragged out of the race by his own donors and colleagues while he insisted for weeks that he was staying put. Now he is going to spend a chapter reframing that humiliation as some noble act of sacrifice. The only real intrigue here is who gets thrown under the bus in the retelling, and how many former allies wake up in November to find themselves recast as villains in Joe's origin story. Nancy Pelosi? Barack Obama?

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The only question I have now is “Who actually wrote the book?”

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