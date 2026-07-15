The Insidious Motivation Underlying Trans Ideology (Hint: It Isn't Concern for Civil Rights)

The trans-rights phenomenon over the past decade has been nothing if not bizarre. And it certainly appears, from both cultural trends and court rulings, that the tide has turned against Transtifa and its motley crew of rapists, sports cheaters, and school shooters. But I would caution conservatives and moderates against declaring victory just yet.

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Despite the issue being a clear political loser, the left’s rabidity for the cause shows no signs of abating. There are two main reasons for this. The first reason is that the chaos transgender ideology wrought, due to the number of kids and teenagers claiming suddenly to be transgender, threw a nasty wrench into the institution of the nuclear family. Any honest psychologist will tell you that the number of genuine cases of gender dysphoria didn’t jump an astronomical 2,250% in a generation. This was social contagion, pure and simple. As if to prove this, you may have also noticed that all the news of teenagers who, a few years ago, were convinced they were transgender, has quietly faded away as this number has plateaued and begun to decrease sharply.

There were too many cases of kids taking it to the next level. And we all know the results. Girls were sexually assaulted in the bathrooms of their own schools. Female athletes had their victories stolen from them. Both girls and boys were permanently disfigured due to their "transitions." And entire families were destroyed when one parent enabled the “trans” kid, while the other one enabled reality.

Thankfully, the social contagion never reached a tipping point where the institution of the nuclear family was threatened, beyond these cases. But for those specific teenagers and their families, the damage was indeed done. And that, unfortunately, makes too many people on the left happy. The same ghouls who cheer the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the death of Lindsey Graham are the ones gloating over the fact that their propaganda and ideology was able to destroy other people's lives.

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So, the first reason the left clings to trans ideology is that many leftists are simply bitter, spiteful, and envious people who take pleasure in engineering the suffering of others. For them, it was never about trans rights. It was about spreading their own misery around.

The second reason the left clings to trans ideology is more strategic and more Orwellian in nature. Think about what leftists were able to accomplish, however briefly. They were able to get all Democrats, most independents, and some Republicans, along with corporations, celebrities, bureaucrats, and a slew of others to parrot the lie (or at least remain silent in its propagation) that biological sex is a social construct, that a man who says he’s a woman is actually a woman, and that a woman who says she’s a man is actually a man.

That was quite a feat — as if, if there is an issue in which “the science is settled,” it surely is this. In reality, men are men, and women are women. The mental illness of gender dysphoria does not legitimize the delusional claims of its sufferers any more than the mental illness of schizophrenia means the demons are really talking to you. Everybody who says out loud that a man can be a woman and that a woman can be a man knows it is a lie. Nobody actually believes it. And yet, millions of people chose to lower their heads, avoid eye contact, and tell the lie they were pressured to tell, for fear of the consequences of noncompliance.

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Because that was the real purpose of the entire exercise. If the left can pressure people to say that a man is a woman, there is nothing they can’t pressure people to say. With enough coercion, people will say that the sun is the moon, that a square is a triangle, and that gravity repels people from the ground.

People will say free speech is violence, and violence is free speech. People will admit guilt for crimes they didn’t commit. People will confess to racism they don’t harbor. People will acknowledge privilege they don’t possess.

People will say war is peace.

People will say ignorance is strength.

People will say freedom is slavery.

Understand your enemy and what your enemy covets. Our enemy is the left, and the left craves total power. It will settle for nothing less.

The left has a history of using “marginalized” groups to build a support base through which to assume power, at which point it promptly liquidates said marginalized groups. It literally happens every single time. In this one rare instance, it was unable to use trans people to do it. But this was a minor skirmish in a centuries-long war of annihilation.

Rest assured, the left hasn’t missed a beat. It's still going full force with the trans push and, should this continue to reap them diminishing returns, they’ll switch gears to some other “marginalized” group. The use of language is a powerful weapon, and the left has proven adept at manipulating it to exploit the deepest hatreds of a fallen humanity.

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So stay vigilant, my fellow Americans, and never retreat from speaking the truth.

Recommended: Finish the Job, Mr. President (Part 2)

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