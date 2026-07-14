Finish the Job, Mr. President (Part 2)

At the end of May, I penned an article here pleading with President Trump to finish the job in Iran. I argued that the ayatollahs cannot be dealt with in good faith, and that their entire raison d’etre is to eliminate non-Muslims in their drive for world domination. We can trust deals with them no better than Jews can trust deals with the Nazi high command.

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It’s now mid-July, and after almost two more months of talks, negotiations, frameworks, memorandums, etc., nobody can say President Trump didn’t put forth every effort to give peace a chance. He tried hard, too hard in my opinion. I commend Trump for making the effort, but he wants peace and they want war. It is literally as simple as that. In the process, we gave away too much for too little to a group of sociopaths whose strategy is, clearly, to keep backpedaling and to drag this out to the point of not giving away anything at all.

Conservative defenders of the MOU argue that this is the least-worst deal we could have gotten. If only. Because the “peace agreement” looks a lot like the “ceasefire” that preceded it, i.e. Iran and its terrorist proxies continue to attack our allies, close the Strait of Hormuz, and renege on promises made less than a day prior.

The MOU isn’t dead. It can’t be dead because it was never alive. Rest assured, unless the course of events drastically changes, we will never see an American nuclear inspector step foot on Iranian soil.

Based on news reports from the past week, it appears that President Trump has come to the exact same conclusion. After the umpteenth Iranian breach of the ceasefire-that-never-was, President Trump declared the MOU “over” and the ayatollahs “scum” and “evil people.” Talks are continuing, but simply to stand on ceremony. President Trump knows they’re a dead end.

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He gave Iran until this past Saturday to publicly renounce its claim to the Strait of Hormuz or else face military retaliation. Saturday came with no such renunciation. Rather, Iran increased attacks on civilian shipping. And to erase any ambiguity, the Iranian government also vowed to assassinate Trump. As of this writing, we’ve been running limited bombing campaigns on them for the last few nights.

That’s a good start.

We need a resumption (and the carrying through to completion) of the war to topple the Iranian government. Because that’s the only way out of this 47-year-old mess. This past spring, we decimated Iran's first-tier leadership, its second-tier leadership, and most of its military capability. And yet, throughout negotiations, they behave as if we haven’t hit them with so much as a spitball. Either they will learn to play by our rules, or we will learn to play by theirs.

There isn’t a choice for us. The Iranian government cannot continue to exist.

The danger, of course, lies in the resumption of our approach to Iraq and the no-fly zones in the 1990s, where the United States was left as the sole defender of a clumsily forged armistice, the enemy continued to increasingly harass us over the years with zero regard for any retaliatory strike we'd inflict, and the American people eventually tired of us being the world’s lone policemen yet again. There was no war, but there also was no peace. There was just an untenable situation that ended with the United States making a decision that was delayed by over a decade due to political paralysis.

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But with Iran, the die is cast, and there is no going back now. Rightly or wrongly, Trump’s legacy will be written largely by how he handles the Iran problem. And here are the steps forward, based on my extremely limited information:

Finish the IRGC and the ayatollahs once and for all. A full stop to the “framework” talks. We took out their top two tiers of leadership, but it is evident that the third tier is just as fanatical. That’s fine. Bomb them until the highest-ranking IRGC commander is some 20-year-old kid fresh out of officer school. As with the Nazis and the Japanese, we can and will get them to a point where they’re willing to see reason. But peace will only be achieved when we get genuine unconditional surrender from them, to be dictated on our terms alone, with complete compliance from whoever is still standing on their side. Free the Iranian people. Not with ground troops, not with nation-building, not with “hearts and minds” bollocks. Just clear the path for them. If they screw it up, that’s on them. But if they succeed, how much will all this effort have been worth it to turn our bitterest enemy into a grateful ally? Let Israel do its thing. It has been our only reliable ally this entire time, not to mention they are the ones who tipped us off to the latest Iranian assassination plot. Let Netanyahu defend his nation and his people. Let him finish off Hizballah. If Trump can help secure a genuine, lasting peace between Israel and an Iranian-free Lebanon, this in and of itself would be a greater accomplishment than the Abraham Accords. The opportunity is there. Take it. Reassert American dominance in the region. Our “allies” in Qatar and Turkey have gotten way too big for their britches. They’ve forgotten that they need us far more than we need them. But that’s because we let them. Turkey needs reminding that it isn’t a Soviet socialist republic solely because the United States allowed it into NATO. If Erdogan wants to cast his lot with the Islamists or with Putin, he needs to feel the consequences of that decision. Access to the Black Sea isn’t the strategic jackpot it was back in Atatürk’s day. As for our other regional “allies,” with the exception of Israel, they’ve all played both sides of the fence for too long. Even when they’re openly and repeatedly attacked by Iranian drones and missiles, they still refuse to commit to one side or the other. This needs to stop. Either they’re with us or they’re with Iran. Or, if they so choose, they can run to China to buy some of those air defense systems that worked so well for Khomeini and Maduro. The American public needs a good, hard slap across the face. You don’t like high gas prices? Suck it up, buttercup. Unlike some previous wars, there is no military draft in effect. Nobody is being asked to cut back on meat and bread. There are no metal shortages. There are no victory gardens. Taxes aren’t being raised. God forbid that the American voter should be pried away from his cellphone to be even slightly inconvenienced by the reality of the world around him.

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President Trump needs to make a forceful case to the American people that their short-term pain at the pump is worth the long-term benefit that a dismantled Iranian regime would bring. The fact that Trump has to shape his foreign policy around domestic public opinion on gas prices is a damning indictment of the short-sighted selfishness of us as a nation. We just spent early July celebrating the founding of our nation by men who risked and sacrificed everything for us. If a temporary price increase of a single commodity is enough to force us to retreat in the face of an existential enemy, maybe we don’t deserve our cultural inheritance.

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To the ayatollahs, the war is about ushering in their twisted apocalypse. To the Iranian people, the war is about their lives and their futures. To an unfortunately large number of American voters, the war disturbs their conviction that the purpose of the United States government is to make their personal lives as comfortable as possible every second of every day. But to the rest of the world, the war is about the resolve of Donald J. Trump and, to a lesser extent, his MAGA base. Friend and foe alike, everyone is watching. And they’re taking notes. And they will adjust accordingly.

President Trump, I again implore you: Be transformative. Be generational. Be the Lincoln or the Churchill who still commands reverence for generations hence. We can have permanent peace in the region, or we can have the MOU. But we can’t have both. You are right about the Iranian leaders. They’re slithering, parasitic tapeworms trying to squirm their way out of reach to survive until January 2029. Don’t let them write your chapter in the history books for you.

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Finish the job, Mr. President.

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