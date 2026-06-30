Mr. Obama, Are the Slaveowners in the Room With Us Right Now?

When Barack Obama was first elected president, he had a once-in-a-century opportunity. Despite being a Democrat, he could have used his status as our nation’s first black president to heal wounds, to bridge gaps, and to tear down barriers. His speech four years prior at the 2004 Democratic convention was optimistic, unifying, and, dare I say, post-racial.

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Every speech since has been the exact opposite.

Instead of bringing the nation together, he tripled down on his inner Jeremiah Wright. He poured gasoline on every dying racial ember and brought the blaze roaring back to destructive life. There was a litany of excuses for every black criminal, and an insinuation of racism for every white person (or, in George Zimmerman’s case, a “white Hispanic”) who exerted self-defense. Every cop was racist. Every Republican was racist. Every Christian to the right of Michael Pfleger was racist. And, of course, anyone who criticized the Anointed One himself was racist.

“If I had a son, he would look like Trayvon,” he infamously said. Let’s hope he wouldn’t act like Trayvon.

The BLM riots, the resulting deaths and carnage, and the eventual “defund the police” movements are a direct result of the rhetoric of Obama and his detestable attorney general, Eric Holder. Al Sharpton visited the Obama White House an astronomical 72 times (that’s almost once a month for eight straight years).

Not even taking into account the wreckage that disasters like Obamacare and Sonia Sotomayor left in their wakes, the Obama presidency will best be remembered for setting back racial relations in America at least half a century. That’s his legacy.

His initial post-presidency years were surprisingly quiet for a man who once quipped that he was a better speechwriter than his speechwriters, knew more about policies than his policy directors, and was a better political director than his political directors. But you knew that wasn’t going to last.

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With the recent opening of his grotesque presidential library, he has twice in the last month alone commented about how our nation’s founders were “deeply flawed.” Gee whiz, I wonder what deep flaw he was referring to? What possibly could the race-obsessed community organizer be talking about?

Yep, you guessed it. Slavery! Can’t have a conversation without that coming up, can we? That’s fine; let’s have that conversation. Again.

Name one empire or civilization, from the Sumerians to the Egyptians to the Greeks to the Chinese to the Aztecs to the Ottomans, that did not practice slavery. Obama is correct to deplore the institution of slavery. And Obama is also a lying, manipulative charlatan by only focusing on the case of white owners of black slaves in the southeastern United States in the late 18th century, ignoring the inconvenient truth of the other 99% of the story.

For if our founders were “deeply flawed” for trying but failing to abolish slavery in 1789, how much more flawed are those who practiced it, without moral qualm, for centuries later? The six countries that most recently abolished slavery are Niger (1960), Saudi Arabia (1962), Yemen (1962), the United Arab Emirates (1964), Oman (1970), and Mauritania (1981). And chattel slavery still exists off-the-books in Mauritania, Sudan, and Libya. There is a commonality that these countries share which I’m sure Barack Hussein Obama is more familiar with than he lets on.

If the United States is deeply flawed for importing 3-4% of slaves from Africa, how much more flawed is Brazil for importing 45% of slaves from Africa, who were destined to perish in conditions far worse than anything experienced in the American colonies?

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If the United States is deeply flawed for using slaves for plantation labor, how much more flawed are American Indian tribes for using slaves (mainly each other, but also Africans and white people) not only for plantation labor, but also for target practice, for human sacrifice, for dinner, and for sadistic torture?

And if the United States is deeply flawed for purchasing slaves who were already enslaved long before our merchant ships arrived on the west coasts of Africa, how much more flawed are the African warlords who originally conquered and enslaved neighboring tribesmen before herding them to the Ghanaian and Senegalese coasts to trade them away?

There is plenty of “deep flaw” upon which we can cast our modern judgment. And that includes Obama’s own ancestors, who themselves owned slaves. If Obama had a son, he would look like Nathaniel Bedford Forrest’s great-great-grandson.

But don’t expect any context or historical literacy from Obama anytime soon. The same Obama who ignores any slavery that doesn't involve white Americans has no problem scrounging around for centuries’ old grievances to use as a smokescreen for his coreligionists massacring their way across the Middle East. Hence, at the 2015 National Prayer Breakfast, our nation received a lecture not to “get on a high horse” by criticizing ISIS, given the Western history of the Inquisition and the Crusades.

This is his modus operandi. Gaslights. Red herrings. False dichotomies. Too clever by half. The Greatest Orator in History is still just a slick used car salesman trying to sell you what someone else threw away. He’s an amateur birthday party magician, using verbal shiny objects to distract from what the other side of his mouth is saying.

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Any American who has survived public school has already heard the laundry lists of our “deep flaws” and “original sins.” But our nation’s 250th birthday is upon us. We’re done with the forced guilt and performative penance, Obama. Find another ware to peddle. It’s time for patriotism. It’s time for celebration. It’s time to express gratitude for our Founding Fathers, who risked their lives to bequeath to us liberty, independence, federalism, limited government, the greatest political declaration that human hands ever wrote, and a culture that developed a generation of young men willing to fight and die by the hundreds of thousands to free slaves of another race.

Sit this one out. You’ve done enough.

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