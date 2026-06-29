250 Reasons Why We Love America

"When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for a people" to look back on 250 years of the world's longest and greatest experiment in representative democracy — a republic if we can keep it — it is incumbent upon those people to take just a moment to do an end zone dance.

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"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness," but current rabble on the political extremes know little about God and wouldn't know if something was self-evident because they're too busy looking at their phones. They know little about self-rule and the pursuit of happiness because they know so little about self-control and God's limiting principles.

As an organizing principle, we know that "to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed," but some want to overturn it with no plan of how to replace it.

We face a fraught time right now. In just the past 50 years, culture has suggested that a cop is our best friend, to "911 is a joke" in a bleak call for help, to "defund the police" because now leftists believe they are so virtuous they can police themselves. Human nature begs to differ.

Homegrown terrorism has proliferated with foreign and domestic malign actors paying for and stoking unrest on our streets. Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other crony commies who wish to tear us down burn, vandalize, and assault to instill fear in the populace.

We've discovered that, yes, these anti-American haters really do believe that the Constitution is a suicide pact.

Despite the haters, there's been so much good and wonderment created in this country. Music, technology, art, largesse, humility, human flourishing, and more have filled the years in 250 years of our country's existence. These manifestations are created using precisely the kinds of freedoms our forebears wished for us when they announced to their countrymen that they would cut ties with King and Country and start This Great Experiment.

They also knew when they pledged "the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the Protection of Divine Providence we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor," that it could cost them their lives and the lives of their families — and an end to their new home: The United States of America.

To them we say thank you, God, Founding Fathers, and Founding Mothers. Thank you.

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And when someone tells you this country sucks, take a look at this list of treasures to remind yourself that they're wrong — that America is the best place on earth to live. This isn't nearly a complete list as you'll see, and some people on it have gone round the bend, but I'm holding my nose and putting them on anyway. Good work is good work. Put your own ideas in the comments section.

American Founding

Declaration of Independence

U.S. Constitution

Independence Hall

Liberty Bell

The Lincoln Memorial

George Washington’s Mt. Vernon

Thomas Jefferson's Monticello

White House

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American Carriers of the Torch

George Washington

Martha Washington

Thomas Jefferson

John Adams

James Madison

Benjamin Franklin

Thomas Paine

Abraham Lincoln

Martin Luther King Jr

Harriet Tubman

Frederick Douglass

Susan B. Anthony

Rosa Parks

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Theodore Roosevelt

John F. Kennedy

Ronald Reagan

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Donald John Trump

Dolly Madison

Abigail Adams

American Principles

All men are created equal

Endowed by their Creator

Life Liberty Pursuit of Happiness

Natural Rights

Consent of the governed

Rule of Law

Private Property

Freedom of Religion

Freedom to Exercise Religion

Freedom of Speech

Freedom of Association

Religious Liberty

Fifth Amendment

Second Amendment

Tenth Amendment

Patents

Federalism

Separation of Powers

Checks and Balances

Limited Government

Individual Rights

Brown v Board of Education

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

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American Idea Guys

Benjamin Franklin - Electricity

Thomas Edison - Light Bulb

Nikola Tesla - Radio, X-Rays, AC Power

Alexander Graham Bell - The Telephone

Orville Wright - First Successful Plane

Wilbur Wright - First Successful Plane

Eli Whitney - Cotton Gin

Les Paul - Electric Guitar

Samuel Morse - Morse Code

Walt Disney - Cartoons

Sam Walton - Discount Stores

John McCarthy - Father of Modern Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Elon Musk (again) - AI, Solar, Space Pioneer

Sam Altman - AI Pioneer

Henry Ford - Assembly Line

Charles Goodyear - Rubber Tires

Phil Knight - Shoes for Runners

Bill Gates - Software for Personal Computers

Paul Allen - Software for Personal Computers

Robert Oppenheimer - Fission Bomb

William Shockley - The Transistor

Willis Carrier - Air Conditioning

Clarence Birdseye - Frozen Food

Steve Wozniak - Inventor of the Apple Personal Computer

Steve Jobs - Founder of Apple Computer, iPhone, iPod

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American Invention

The Internet

Automatic Clothes Dryer

Transistor

Integrated Circuit

Modern Wood Planer

Windshield Wipers

Automatic Braking Systems ABS

Safety Glass

Automatic Transmission

Telephone

Airplane

Light Bulb

Modern AI

iPod

Personal Computers

Tablet Computers

Smart Phone

Global Positioning Satellites

Drone Boats

Air Conditioning

Basketball

Pickleball

Baseball

IMAX

Coffee Breaks

Insulin

Statins

Amoxocillin

Pain killers

Metformin

Heart transplants

Roomba Robot Vacuums

Electric Bikes

Bose Speakers

American Places

Lexington and Concord

Bunker Hill

Yorktown

Trenton

Gettysburg

Shiloh

The Alamo

Mt. McKinley

World’s Fair

Walden Pond

Columbia River

Erie Canal

Chesapeake Bay

Route 66

Appalachian Trail

Mt. Rushmore

Mississippi River

Gulf of America

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</span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" 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Heaven in America

Grand Canyon

Arches

Dollywood

Disneyland

Yellowstone National Park

Half Dome, Yosemite National Park

Glacier National Park

Zion National Park

Pebble Beach

Torrey Pines

Bandon Dunes

Augusta National

Pinehurst

See what I did there?

For Our VIPs: Negotiating With Terrorists Who Want You Dead and America Destroyed? A Man Who's Done It Explains.

Americans Taking One Small Step

The Wright Brothers

John J. Montgomery

William Edward Boeing

Neil Armstrong

Buzz Aldrin

Sally Ride

John Glenn

Amelia Earhart

Charles Lindbergh

Katherine Johnson

Blue Origin/Jeff Bezos

SpaceX's Elon Musk

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America Laughs

Mark Twain

George Carlin

Chris Rock

Eddie Murphy

Marx Brothers

Jack Benny

Charlie Chaplin

Lucile Ball

Robin Williams

Jay Leno

Jerry Seinfeld

Lenny Bruce

Dave Chapelle

Richard Pryor

Kevin Hart

Nate Bergatze

Jim Gaffigan

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American Conservative Thinkers

William F. Buckley Jr

Thomas Sowell

Harry Jaffa

Russell Kirk

Victor Davis Hanson

Milton Friedman

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</span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" 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America's Radical Transparency

JFK Files

Epstein Files

Flying Saucer Files

Russia Hoax Files

Wow: The Story Behind That Drone Boat Is Almost as Cool as the Apache Pilot Rescue



Masters

Les Paul

Gregg Allman

Roy Clark

Duane Allman

Jimi Hendrix

B.B. King

Chuck Berry

Jerry Garcia

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Eddie Van Halen

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Leonard Bernstein

Scott Joplin

George Gershwin

John Williams

Ella Fitzgerald

Jerry Lee Lewis

Ray Charles

Dr Dre

Chuck D

Stevie Wonder

Frank Sinatra

Meryl Streep

Tom Cruise

Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Hanks

Denzel Washington

Martin Scorcese

American Songs

“America the Beautiful” — Ray Charles

“The Star-Spangled Banner” — Whitney Houston

“God Bless the U.S.A.”

“Country Roads”

“Peaceful Easy Feeling”

“Fast Cars and Freedom”

“Tennessee Whiskey”

“Sweet Home Alabama”

“Heartbreak Hotel”

“Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”

“Down to the River to Pray”

“Crazy”

“Folsom Prison Blues”

“The Times They Are a-Changin’”

“Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love”

“Whipping Post”

“All Along the Watchtower” — Jimi Hendrix version

“American Pie”

“Georgia on My Mind”

“Nature Boy” — Nat King Cole version

“Free Bird”

48 years ago today, the world lost Lynyrd Skynyrd in a tragic plane crash.



Here they are in one of their final shows playing “Free Bird” in the Oakland Coliseum, July 2, 1977. pic.twitter.com/zxSTxqG4kq — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) October 20, 2025

Americans With Balls

1966 Green Bay Packers

1985 Chicago Bears

Serena Williams

Chrissie Evert

Muhammad Ali

Jackie Robinson

Babe Ruth

Sandy Koufax

Hank Aaron

Cy Young

Carlton Fisk

Satchel Paige

Tom Seaver

Roger Clemens

Lou Gehrig

Jim Brown

Lawrence Taylor

Joe Montana

Walter Payton

Peyton Manning

Reggie White

Deion Sanders

Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady

Jerry Rice

Roger Staubach

Bart Starr

Vince Lombardi

Jim McMahon

Bill Walsh

William Refrigerator Perry





Americans Leading from the Front

General George Washington

Nathan Hale

Major General Andrew Jackson

General George S. Patton

General Norman Dutch Cota

Desmond Doss

General Ulysses S. Grant

Department of War

509th Air Wing - B2s in Operation Midnight Hammer

388th Fighter Wing - F35-A Squadron in Operation Midnight Hammer

MacDill Air Force Base - Spook Central, CENTCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

Stryker Brigade - Joint Base Lewis McChord

Naval Special Warfare Center, Coronado Calif. West Coast SEALs BUD/s Training

Virginia Beach SEALs, SEAL Team 6

Fort Bragg - Rangers, Delta

82nd Airborne

32nd Street Naval Base San Diego

Camp Pendleton

U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

John Basilone

Audie Murphy

Gen. Douglas MacArthur

Chesty Puller

Colonel Robert L. Howard

Sergeant First Class Jorge Otero Barreto

Petty Officer Second Class, Michael Monsoor, Navy SEAL

Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe

Staff Sergeant David Bellavia





American Story Tellers

John Steinbeck

Mark Twain

F. Scott Fitzgerald

Edgar Allan Poe

Ernest Hemingway

Walt Whitman

E.B. White

Jack London

Vince Flynn

Tom Clancy

Robert Ludlum

Daniel Silva

J.D. Salinger

Harper Lee

Dr. Seuss

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William Faulkner

Herman Melville

Ray Bradbury

Louisa May Alcott

Alice Walker

Kurt Vonnegut

Joseph Heller

L. Frank Baum

Toni Morrison

Larry McMurtry





Americans at the Movies

Star Wars

Toy Story

The Wizard of Oz

Finding Nemo

Forrest Gump

The Lion King

Jurassic Park

Ghostbusters

Saving Private Ryan

Schindler’s List

Beverly Hills Cop

Lethal Weapon



Shawshank Redemption

Back to the Future

Top Gun

When Harry Met Sally

Citizen Kane

The Godfather

Gone With the Wind

Casablanca

Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Chinatown

Team America World Police





Whoa — He Breathed Free Air and Lived the California Dream... All While Helping Iran Build Nukes





American Treasures

NASCAR

Michael Jordan

Air Jordans (See Phil Knight)

1963 Corvette Sting Ray

1967 Camaro Z/28

Ford F-150

Ford Mustang

Tesla

Mrs. Fields Cookies

Famous Amos Cookies

Hot Fudge Sundaes

Dilly Bars





America's DNA

The Shot Heard Around the World, the first shot of the American Revolution, Battle of Lexington and Concord

The Civil War to end slavery killed

9/11 Attack

Pearl Harbor

USS Missouri

USS Gerald Ford

USS Carl Vinson

South Park

Leave it to Beaver

The Cosby Show

Bath Iron Works

The Simpsons

American Favorites

2026 Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Win Olympic Gold

AAA Baseball

Pop Warner

Little League

Boy Bands

Britney Spears

Batman

Hellboy

DC Comics

Marvel Comics

Dark Horse Comics

Coachella

Americana

Back Yard BBQs

Slightly Charred Hotdogs

A Dog and a Beer

Pulled Pork

Buffalo Wings

Fresh blackberries

Freezer jam

American Flags

Bookstores

Fried Chicken

Amazon

Apple Pie and Ice Cream

Billionaires

Trillionaires

Jogging

S'Mores

Real 2 x 4’s

Apple cider vinegar

Clean water



Legal immigrants

Knock Knock Jokes

Hamburgers

Mac and Cheese

Biscuits and Gravy

Spaghettios

Kumamoto Oysters

Dungeness Crab

Alaska Halibut

Clam Chowder

Be proud of this country, Americans. These are just a few ideas of what makes this country great. Put your ideas in the comments while you enjoy Ray Charles singing "America the Beautiful." And have a blessed 250th Birthday, America.

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We ask you to join us as we celebrate America's 250th birthday by becoming a VIP Member!

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