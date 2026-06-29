250 Reasons Why We Love America

"When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for a people" to look back on 250 years of the world's longest and greatest experiment in representative democracy — a republic if we can keep it — it is incumbent upon those people to take just a moment to do an end zone dance.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness," but current rabble on the political extremes know little about God and wouldn't know if something was self-evident because they're too busy looking at their phones. They know little about self-rule and the pursuit of happiness because they know so little about self-control and God's limiting principles.
As an organizing principle, we know that "to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed," but some want to overturn it with no plan of how to replace it.
We face a fraught time right now. In just the past 50 years, culture has suggested that a cop is our best friend, to "911 is a joke" in a bleak call for help, to "defund the police" because now leftists believe they are so virtuous they can police themselves. Human nature begs to differ.
Homegrown terrorism has proliferated with foreign and domestic malign actors paying for and stoking unrest on our streets. Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other crony commies who wish to tear us down burn, vandalize, and assault to instill fear in the populace.
We've discovered that, yes, these anti-American haters really do believe that the Constitution is a suicide pact.
Despite the haters, there's been so much good and wonderment created in this country. Music, technology, art, largesse, humility, human flourishing, and more have filled the years in 250 years of our country's existence. These manifestations are created using precisely the kinds of freedoms our forebears wished for us when they announced to their countrymen that they would cut ties with King and Country and start This Great Experiment.
They also knew when they pledged "the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the Protection of Divine Providence we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor," that it could cost them their lives and the lives of their families — and an end to their new home: The United States of America.
To them we say thank you, God, Founding Fathers, and Founding Mothers. Thank you.
And when someone tells you this country sucks, take a look at this list of treasures to remind yourself that they're wrong — that America is the best place on earth to live. This isn't nearly a complete list as you'll see, and some people on it have gone round the bend, but I'm holding my nose and putting them on anyway. Good work is good work. Put your own ideas in the comments section.
American Founding
Declaration of Independence
U.S. Constitution
Independence Hall
Liberty Bell
The Lincoln Memorial
George Washington’s Mt. Vernon
Thomas Jefferson's Monticello
White House
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American Carriers of the Torch
George Washington
Martha Washington
Thomas Jefferson
John Adams
James Madison
Benjamin Franklin
Thomas Paine
Abraham Lincoln
Martin Luther King Jr
Harriet Tubman
Frederick Douglass
Susan B. Anthony
Rosa Parks
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Theodore Roosevelt
John F. Kennedy
Ronald Reagan
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Donald John Trump
Dolly Madison
Abigail Adams
American Principles
All men are created equal
Endowed by their Creator
Life Liberty Pursuit of Happiness
Natural Rights
Consent of the governed
Rule of Law
Private Property
Freedom of Religion
Freedom to Exercise Religion
Freedom of Speech
Freedom of Association
Religious Liberty
Fifth Amendment
Second Amendment
Tenth Amendment
Patents
Federalism
Separation of Powers
Checks and Balances
Limited Government
Individual Rights
Brown v Board of Education
Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization
Related: Declassified COVID Cover Up Docs Show That Democrat Candidate for California Governor Should Lawyer Up
American Idea Guys
Benjamin Franklin - Electricity
Thomas Edison - Light Bulb
Nikola Tesla - Radio, X-Rays, AC Power
Alexander Graham Bell - The Telephone
Orville Wright - First Successful Plane
Wilbur Wright - First Successful Plane
Eli Whitney - Cotton Gin
Les Paul - Electric Guitar
Samuel Morse - Morse Code
Walt Disney - Cartoons
Sam Walton - Discount Stores
John McCarthy - Father of Modern Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Elon Musk (again) - AI, Solar, Space Pioneer
Sam Altman - AI Pioneer
Henry Ford - Assembly Line
Charles Goodyear - Rubber Tires
Phil Knight - Shoes for Runners
Bill Gates - Software for Personal Computers
Paul Allen - Software for Personal Computers
Robert Oppenheimer - Fission Bomb
William Shockley - The Transistor
Willis Carrier - Air Conditioning
Clarence Birdseye - Frozen Food
Steve Wozniak - Inventor of the Apple Personal Computer
Steve Jobs - Founder of Apple Computer, iPhone, iPod
American Invention
The Internet
Automatic Clothes Dryer
Transistor
Integrated Circuit
Modern Wood Planer
Windshield Wipers
Automatic Braking Systems ABS
Safety Glass
Automatic Transmission
Telephone
Airplane
Light Bulb
Modern AI
iPod
Personal Computers
Tablet Computers
Smart Phone
Global Positioning Satellites
Drone Boats
Air Conditioning
Basketball
Pickleball
Baseball
IMAX
Coffee Breaks
Insulin
Statins
Amoxocillin
Pain killers
Metformin
Heart transplants
Roomba Robot Vacuums
Electric Bikes
Bose Speakers
American Places
Lexington and Concord
Bunker Hill
Yorktown
Trenton
Gettysburg
Shiloh
The Alamo
Mt. McKinley
World’s Fair
Walden Pond
Columbia River
Erie Canal
Chesapeake Bay
Route 66
Appalachian Trail
Mt. Rushmore
Mississippi River
Gulf of America
Heaven in America
Grand Canyon
Arches
Dollywood
Disneyland
Yellowstone National Park
Half Dome, Yosemite National Park
Glacier National Park
Zion National Park
Pebble Beach
Torrey Pines
Bandon Dunes
Augusta National
Pinehurst
See what I did there?
For Our VIPs: Negotiating With Terrorists Who Want You Dead and America Destroyed? A Man Who's Done It Explains.
Americans Taking One Small Step
The Wright Brothers
John J. Montgomery
William Edward Boeing
Neil Armstrong
Buzz Aldrin
Sally Ride
John Glenn
Amelia Earhart
Charles Lindbergh
Katherine Johnson
Blue Origin/Jeff Bezos
SpaceX's Elon Musk
America Laughs
Mark Twain
George Carlin
Chris Rock
Eddie Murphy
Marx Brothers
Jack Benny
Charlie Chaplin
Lucile Ball
Robin Williams
Jay Leno
Jerry Seinfeld
Lenny Bruce
Dave Chapelle
Richard Pryor
Kevin Hart
Nate Bergatze
Jim Gaffigan
American Conservative Thinkers
William F. Buckley Jr
Thomas Sowell
Harry Jaffa
Russell Kirk
Victor Davis Hanson
Milton Friedman
America's Radical Transparency
JFK Files
Epstein Files
Flying Saucer Files
Russia Hoax Files
Wow: The Story Behind That Drone Boat Is Almost as Cool as the Apache Pilot Rescue
Masters
Les Paul
Gregg Allman
Roy Clark
Duane Allman
Jimi Hendrix
B.B. King
Chuck Berry
Jerry Garcia
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Eddie Van Halen
Leonard Bernstein
Scott Joplin
George Gershwin
John Williams
Ella Fitzgerald
Jerry Lee Lewis
Ray Charles
Dr Dre
Chuck D
Stevie Wonder
Frank Sinatra
Meryl Streep
Tom Cruise
Leonardo DiCaprio
Tom Hanks
Denzel Washington
Martin Scorcese
American Songs
“America the Beautiful” — Ray Charles
“The Star-Spangled Banner” — Whitney Houston
“God Bless the U.S.A.”
“Country Roads”
“Peaceful Easy Feeling”
“Fast Cars and Freedom”
“Tennessee Whiskey”
“Sweet Home Alabama”
“Heartbreak Hotel”
“Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”
“Down to the River to Pray”
“Crazy”
“Folsom Prison Blues”
“The Times They Are a-Changin’”
“Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love”
“Whipping Post”
“All Along the Watchtower” — Jimi Hendrix version
“American Pie”
“Georgia on My Mind”
“Nature Boy” — Nat King Cole version
“Free Bird”
48 years ago today, the world lost Lynyrd Skynyrd in a tragic plane crash.— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) October 20, 2025
Here they are in one of their final shows playing “Free Bird” in the Oakland Coliseum, July 2, 1977. pic.twitter.com/zxSTxqG4kq
Americans With Balls
1966 Green Bay Packers
1985 Chicago Bears
Serena Williams
Chrissie Evert
Muhammad Ali
Jackie Robinson
Babe Ruth
Sandy Koufax
Hank Aaron
Cy Young
Carlton Fisk
Satchel Paige
Tom Seaver
Roger Clemens
Lou Gehrig
Jim Brown
Lawrence Taylor
Joe Montana
Walter Payton
Peyton Manning
Reggie White
Deion Sanders
Patrick Mahomes
Tom Brady
Jerry Rice
Roger Staubach
Bart Starr
Vince Lombardi
Jim McMahon
Bill Walsh
William Refrigerator Perry
Americans Leading from the Front
General George Washington
Nathan Hale
Major General Andrew Jackson
General George S. Patton
General Norman Dutch Cota
Desmond Doss
General Ulysses S. Grant
Department of War
509th Air Wing - B2s in Operation Midnight Hammer
388th Fighter Wing - F35-A Squadron in Operation Midnight Hammer
MacDill Air Force Base - Spook Central, CENTCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)
Stryker Brigade - Joint Base Lewis McChord
Naval Special Warfare Center, Coronado Calif. West Coast SEALs BUD/s Training
Virginia Beach SEALs, SEAL Team 6
Fort Bragg - Rangers, Delta
82nd Airborne
32nd Street Naval Base San Diego
Camp Pendleton
U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District
John Basilone
Audie Murphy
Gen. Douglas MacArthur
Chesty Puller
Colonel Robert L. Howard
Sergeant First Class Jorge Otero Barreto
Petty Officer Second Class, Michael Monsoor, Navy SEAL
Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe
Staff Sergeant David Bellavia
American Story Tellers
John Steinbeck
Mark Twain
F. Scott Fitzgerald
Edgar Allan Poe
Ernest Hemingway
Walt Whitman
E.B. White
Jack London
Vince Flynn
Tom Clancy
Robert Ludlum
Daniel Silva
J.D. Salinger
Harper Lee
Dr. Seuss
William Faulkner
Herman Melville
Ray Bradbury
Louisa May Alcott
Alice Walker
Kurt Vonnegut
Joseph Heller
L. Frank Baum
Toni Morrison
Larry McMurtry
Americans at the Movies
Star Wars
Toy Story
The Wizard of Oz
Finding Nemo
Forrest Gump
The Lion King
Jurassic Park
Ghostbusters
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler’s List
Beverly Hills Cop
Lethal Weapon
Shawshank Redemption
Back to the Future
Top Gun
When Harry Met Sally
Citizen Kane
The Godfather
Gone With the Wind
Casablanca
Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Chinatown
Team America World Police
Whoa — He Breathed Free Air and Lived the California Dream... All While Helping Iran Build Nukes
American Treasures
NASCAR
Michael Jordan
Air Jordans (See Phil Knight)
1963 Corvette Sting Ray
1967 Camaro Z/28
Ford F-150
Ford Mustang
Tesla
Mrs. Fields Cookies
Famous Amos Cookies
Hot Fudge Sundaes
Dilly Bars
America's DNA
The Shot Heard Around the World, the first shot of the American Revolution, Battle of Lexington and Concord
The Civil War to end slavery killed
9/11 Attack
Pearl Harbor
USS Missouri
USS Gerald Ford
USS Carl Vinson
South Park
Leave it to Beaver
The Cosby Show
Bath Iron Works
The Simpsons
American Favorites
2026 Men's and Women's Hockey Teams Win Olympic Gold
AAA Baseball
Pop Warner
Little League
Boy Bands
Britney Spears
Batman
Hellboy
DC Comics
Marvel Comics
Dark Horse Comics
Coachella
Americana
Back Yard BBQs
Slightly Charred Hotdogs
A Dog and a Beer
Pulled Pork
Buffalo Wings
Fresh blackberries
Freezer jam
American Flags
Bookstores
Fried Chicken
Amazon
Apple Pie and Ice Cream
Billionaires
Trillionaires
Jogging
S'Mores
Real 2 x 4’s
Apple cider vinegar
Clean water
Legal immigrants
Knock Knock Jokes
Hamburgers
Mac and Cheese
Biscuits and Gravy
Spaghettios
Kumamoto Oysters
Dungeness Crab
Alaska Halibut
Clam Chowder
Be proud of this country, Americans. These are just a few ideas of what makes this country great. Put your ideas in the comments while you enjoy Ray Charles singing "America the Beautiful." And have a blessed 250th Birthday, America.
At PJ Media, we actually LOVE AMERICA and want the best for our country. We love our freedoms, and that's why we're so savage when someone tries to shut us down as Joe Biden's censorship pogrom did. But now we're breathing much fresher, cleaner, freer air. And we're writing our hearts out.
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