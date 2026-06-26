West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Seattle's FIFA World Cup Protest Chaos

Welcome to West Coast, Messed Coast™, your weekly compendium of news from what used to be known as the West Coast, Best Coast. Oh, have the mighty fallen.

This week, our fingers are crossed for peace at the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches — one in Seattle Friday night between Islamist Iran and Egypt, and the upcoming Bosnia v. USA in Santa Clara.

Advertisement

Bosnian football fans have held demonstrations outside and inside stadia for the Hamas-run Gaza zone, as they did at their Qatar match in Seattle. The hordes peacefully screamed for "Palestina! Palestina!" while cameras inside the Seattle Stadium, nee Lumen Field, assiduously averted their gaze from the Gaza fans.

Why didn't the media show thousands of Bosnians chanting for terrorists on Seattle streets & in Lumen Field? The video on the scoreboard cut away from Pali flags



Likely because they didn't want to tarnish the manufactured image of Seattle officials created for the World Cup https://t.co/3lVJ0X4z3i pic.twitter.com/djoidL8oIz — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) June 26, 2026

In Grab Popcorn: Seattle and FIFA Want a Pride Match. Islamist Egypt and Iran Are Outraged, Catherine explains why the Egypt and Iran match on Friday night is expected to spark problems, as Seattle honors people who are gay at the annual "pride" festival in the Emerald City.

It could be a complete cluster.

Muslim Egyptian and Iranian players complain that the World Cup match being designated as "The Pride Match" is an abomination to their religion. They want FIFA to drop all references to gay themes from the match.

The NY Post reported that "FIFA has been informed of this shared position by both countries and is expected to take the necessary steps to ensure that no related ceremonies or promotional activities take place within the stadium or as part of the official match environment.”

Advertisement

Outside, in special free speech zones, nationalist Iranians with their traditional Lion and Sun flag, Antifa, drag "queens," pro-Palestinian/anti-Israel protesters, and rainbow flag-waving pride marchers are expected to be nice to each other. No words on if "Queers for Palestine" plan to be there.

Things should come to a head on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ on Wednesday night in Santa Clara when the pro-Pali crowd from Bosnia meets the USA.

Good luck.

Baseball commish whiffs Noah-Gate

Meanwhile, in Sodom By the Bay, the four San Francisco Giants players who inscribed "Gen. 9:12-16" next to the rainbow on their uniform hats on "pride night" have been given a reprieve from fines threatened against them, according to the MLB commissioner.

Rob Manfred adjudged that the players singled out for threats weren't going to be canceled for calling out the real meaning of the rainbow.

For those playing the home game, Genesis 9:12-16 explains God's promise to man after The Flood:

And God said: 'This is the sign of the covenant which I make between Me and you, and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations: 13 I set My rainbow in the cloud, and it shall be for the sign of the covenant between Me and the earth. 14 It shall be, when I bring a cloud over the earth, that the rainbow shall be seen in the cloud; 15 and I will remember My covenant which is between Me and you and every living creature of all flesh; the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh. 16 The rainbow shall be in the cloud, and I will look on it to remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth.'

Advertisement

The MLB's Manfred said he now agrees "with the principle that players or other club employees at their place of work should not be compelled to participate in a celebratory event (particularly by wearing something on their person) if such participation would violate their sincere religious beliefs or values."









The change of heart came after a howler from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in which he mentioned religious discrimination, ignoring uniform rules for BLM insignia and other woke causes, and, oh yes, that monopoly carve-out given to Major League Baseball by Congress.

Khanna klown show

California's Ro Khanna once had a reputation for being a savvy congressman who knew about the ins and outs of Silicon Valley. He knows enough to have made a $200 million fortune from his trades during his congressional life —especially on his AI bets — but his sidebar antics, such as working with Bernie Sanders on the so-called California "billionaire" tax, and calling all those opposed to PRC birth tourism "racists," have cemented Khanna's reputation as a clown.

I've also seen this clown at work in the Oversight Committee's investigation into the federal government's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein probe. Neither Khanna nor Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) will ever be confused with Gerry Spence, F. Lee Bailey, or Roy Black.

Advertisement

Most Thursdays on my podcast, I go through the latest Jeffrey Epstein news. The chief reason I do this is to show under what circumstances Trump is mentioned in the Epstein Files. Usually, we discover that Epstein mentioned Trump in an email, or there was a news clipping of Trump in his files. The two had been friends but became enemies over the years. Leftists desperately want Trump to be caught abusing children. Every week, I plod along in the files to show under what circumstances Trump is mentioned. Nearly every time, they're upset with me because I'm not producing the proof because it doesn't exist. I'll keep looking.

On the last Epstein Thursday, I went through the depositions of Epstein's assistant Leslie Groff and Bill Gates. I had to see how many times Trump was mentioned. Thirty times. So I went through all of the references. And you'll never guess why Trump was mentioned. Ro Khanna and Robert Garcia kept bringing him up.

Watch it for yourself.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Oh, and before you lambaste me for the reference to blackmail and Bill Gates, I do report Gates's contention that he doesn't believe it was a blackmail plot that had been activated; it was just an attempt that he thwarted by daring them to do it.

Sounds hinky to me, but there you are.

Oregon needs counseling

From Catherine via Libs of TikTok, we discover that an Oregon school counselor has admitted telling the littles in her care that they should be gay, and if their parents don't like it, they should find another family.

Advertisement

More: Oregon School Counselor Urges Kids to Cut Off Family Who Aren't Pro-LGBTQ

They haven't ruined everything — yet

World Cup fever has hit Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, Wash.

World Cup fever is here, so we're throwing it back to Willow the muskox calf practicing her soccer skills years ago. Looks like powerful headbutts and impressive ball control run in the family! ⚽



📹: Animal care staff Piper pic.twitter.com/quMae6yxOC — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@PtDefianceZoo) June 19, 2026

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.