Oregon School Counselor Urges Kids to Cut Off Family Who Aren't Pro-LGBTQ

A school counselor in the woke state of Oregon bragged online and in print about encouraging gender dysphoric kids to cut off and find an "alternative" to their family if their parents and other relatives don’t believe transgender propaganda.

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Most public schools now have several, or even numerous, teachers and staff who are working hard to cut kids off from traditional American values while encouraging them to become radical leftist activists. For instance, you can watch Madi Bourdon below boasting about indoctrinating very young children in a video Libs of TikTok uncovered. For context, the Amazon description for her book says it is specifically for 5- to 9-year-olds. That’s how early she is starting to brainwash kids into believing groomers who deny biological sex rather than parents. Libs of TikTok identified her as a high school counselor, though previous legislative testimony identifies Bourdon as an elementary school counselor, so it is not clear which ages she counsels

Meet Oregon High school counselor Mads Bourdon.



She wrote a kid’s book about “chosen family” which tells kids they can cut off their parents and find a new family if their parents aren’t “accepting” of their gender identity.



“Whether it’s chosen or given family, one is not more… pic.twitter.com/OoIW6tiZwj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2026

I was not able to view the full book online, but Libs of TikTok says that it encourages children to turn to “chosen family” if their biological family is not affirming their transgender mental illness. This seems to match what she said in the video above, in which Bourdon claimed, “Some people seek out and find their chosen family when their given family doesn't fully understand them or accept them for who they are.”

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Bourdon gushed that “whether it's chosen or a given family, one is not more valuable than the other. This book is just the invitation to discuss the importance of finding your people, those who see and love you for you, biological or not. Members of one's biological family are not always the people who are family in the ways that matter.” She griped about legislation across the country that protects children from LGBTQ brainwashing and harmful medical interventions. “I wanted to highlight how during this time what feels like very intense division, that chosen families can offer a unique alternative,” she pontificated. An alternative, that is, to one’s parents and other family members. Remember, she's counseling young kids and wrote a book for kindergartners and elementary schoolers.

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There is a LinkedIn profile for a Madi Bourdon based in Portland that says she is a “[d]educated educator, curriculum developer, and advocate,” and a "school counselor" with "expertise" in "community organizing." I was not able to confirm definitively if this is the same person. I did, however, find Madi Bourdon's 2025 testimony before the Oregon legislature during which she identifies herself as "an elementary school counselor in Portland Public." She was testifying in support of HB 3652, which expanded "the requirement to discuss class size and caseload as mandatory subjects of bargaining for purposes of school district collective bargaining," per the legislature.

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There is nothing particularly woke in her testimony, but I did notice her claim, "It is no secret that our OR students struggle with anxiety, depression, and personal crises." Ironically, LGBTQ youth are more likely to be depressed and suicidal, based on data from the American Psychological Association, and yet Bourdon is pushing kids toward a depression-fueling lifestyle.

Amazon might claim that Bourdon's A Kids Book About Chosen Family is "child-appropriate," but it's just creepy groomer propaganda dressed up in bright colors and cutesy images.

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