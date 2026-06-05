He Breathed Free Air and Lived the California Dream... All While Helping Iran Build Nukes

Imagine the scene. You grunt your way out of the thousand-thread-count Frette, slip on your leather Prada mules the wife gave you for your birthday, and shuffle to the bathroom where the Newport Coast manse you spent $10,490,371 and three years building provides the perfect gasp-inducing vignette of the Pacific Ocean. It's just as you'd planned.

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You smell the qahveh and head to the kitchen, where you sit yourself at the Borghini counter and sip your first cup of the day — pinky out. Eventually, you take a pomegranate juice poolside to drink in the first rays of sunshine and breathe in that pure American air. You pinch yourself.

"I get to live here," you breathe as you take in a lungful of salty air. Your eyes stay riveted on that view the entire time. "This is better than the French Riviera," you think.



Your notifications begin rolling in, so you get out your phone. Out comes the laptop. Got to check messages from the office.

And, before long, comes a knock at the door.

It's the FBI. They slap on the bracelets and arrest you for all kinds of crimes, including selling equipment to the Motherland, Iran, for nuclear and military use.

And, yeah, there's the tax fraud. How do you make millions by sending illegal and sensitive material to the enemy while attesting to the IRS that you only made 20 grand and qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit? He said he inherited all his money. The feds say differently.

Oof. An accused liar, traitor, and tax cheat?

Talk about a buzz kill.

Jamshid Ghomi, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen who lives in a $35 million mansion in Orange County, California, was arrested for supplying over 200 tons of sensitive computer equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. exportation laws.



He enjoyed our freedom, lived like a king, aided… pic.twitter.com/IpXRJ0cxs0 — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 4, 2026

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The Justice Department says Jamshid Ghomi, a 63-year-old dual U.S. and Iran citizen, over the years sent Iran more than 200 tons of "U.S.-origin computer networking equipment on behalf of his company FPR in Iran for sale to Iranian end users, including Iran’s nuclear agency, Iran’s ministry of defense, and the Iranian military" to help the mullahs build a nuclear bomb to kill the Saturday People, and, eventually the Sunday People, both of whom are his neighbors. Or were, if the feds have their way.

AG designate Todd Blanche said Ghomi will "face the full force of justice."

Today, Jamshid Ghomi, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen who lives in a $35 million mansion in Orange County, California, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with selling computer technology to Iranian companies and Iran’s government — including technology to help… pic.twitter.com/EdL4OsB8Y5 — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) June 3, 2026

The feds allege that the Newport Coast thousandaire millionaire "conspired with others" to send "250 tons" of American-made equipment to help what is clearly the sworn enemy of Israel, America, and Western Civilization.

And then he is accused of using his company, FPR, to "procure U.S.-origin networking equipment for customers in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions and export controls, including sanctioned entities linked to the Iranian government’s nuclear and military establishment. GHOMI did so without ever obtaining a license from the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”), the 103-page complaint against him states. Boy, oh, boy, Treasury really hates it when you don't give them a heads-up on your treachery.

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He used American and Iranian banks to attempt to hide his business dealings and used a UAE company to run his illegal wares to Iran.

We'll keep you updated on the case.

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