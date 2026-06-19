ICE Seeks Machete Murderer and Hit-and-Run Killer

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of two criminal illegal aliens responsible for murders in two different states. One of them had a lengthy previous rap sheet.

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Honduran national Maberic Reyes-Reyes hacked his victim to death in Mississippi. “This criminal illegal alien is charged in the barbaric murder of his roommate. He violently attacked him with a machete in a brutal killing,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis in a June 17 press release. As for the Tennessee killing, the criminal was an illegal alien driving without a license who fatally struck an elderly man.

Reyes-Reyes’s attack occurred in January in Southaven. The following day, ICE lodged a detainer request, but it appears that authorities have yet to honor the request. Therefore, ICE is asking again. The Republican Party does dominate Mississippi’s government, and the state has policies to cooperate with ICE, but it appears that does not necessarily mean any sort of speedy transfer of custody.

Bis pointed out that the previous federal administration released Reyes-Reyes into the United States, making this murder possible. “This illegal alien would never have been in our country in the first place if it weren’t for the reckless open border policies of the Biden Administration. ICE has lodged a detainer and will work with our law enforcement partners in Mississippi to ensure that this criminal illegal alien can never again roam our streets and threaten anyone else,” she said.

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Tennessee also has a predominantly Republican government.

Police in Sevierville, TN, arrested Enrique Estrada-Martinez March 30 in connection with the pedestrian death of a 73-year-old man.



Enrique Estrada-Martinez was the country illegally and not licensed to operate a motor vehicle in the U.S. when he allegedly struck Henry Smith of… pic.twitter.com/fmABXKwP6t — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 18, 2026

Estrada-Martinez has a long history of violating our laws in relation to vehicles, including a DWI conviction. Other arrests were for driving without a license, driving under the influence, felony reckless endangerment, one-way road violation, evading arrest, and no proof of insurance. The question is, how did Estrada-Martinez obtain the vehicle if he didn't have a license and was an illegal alien? From whom did he buy it? And how has it taken this long for law enforcement to lock him up? This is especially true since there is a final order of removal out for him.

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Over in New York, which is a sanctuary state, ICE is also seeking custody of Salvadoran national Aureliano Antonio Melendez Reyes, who raped a 16-year-old girl in Huntington. According to the Department of Homeland Security:

As of December 1, 2025, New York’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 6,947 criminal illegal aliens since January 20, 2025. The crimes of these aliens include 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, 199 burglaries, 305 robberies, 392 dangerous drugs offenses, 300 weapons offenses, and 207 sexual predatory offenses.

Democrats are deliberately protecting the most despicable foreign criminals.

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