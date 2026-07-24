ICE Fights for Custody of Child Abuser in Sanctuary California

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is ready for another custody battle with sanctuary politicians in California.

A Sacramento daycare, obviously run by woke idiots who should not be taking care of children, hired Turkish illegal alien Gokhan Bagci. The criminal alien sexually assaulted a six-year-old while pretending to play an innocent game of hide-and-seek with her. Bagci lured the little girl into a closet before assaulting her, and later also raped her in the bathroom, according to a Friday Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release. These are horrific experiences that will scar her for life.

Advertisement

The pedophilic assault and rape happened last July, but ICE is now apparently re-filing a detainer request because California Democrats have released or refused to hand over multiple illegal alien criminals, leading federal authorities to worry about obtaining custody of Bagci. As a matter of fact, ICE originally sought custody last August, but of course, California Democrats ignored the request. Hence, ICE is returning to the custody battle.

Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis exclaimed about the Turkish pedo, “He now faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. We are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this sicko from jail and to cooperate with ICE law enforcement.”

Related: Nebraska Lefty Candidate’s Ally Caught, Admits to Doxxing ICE Agent

DHS explained that Bagci entered the United States illegally for the first time in November 2023. U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested him, but the Biden administration insisted upon his release into our country. In December of that same year, Bagci flew back to Istanbul, Turkey, but he returned to the United States illegally via the southern border in Sept. 2024. Note that not only did the Biden administration release the pedophile into our country, but it allowed him such freedom of movement that he was able to choose when he wanted to return home and when he came back to the United States, as if he had all of the legal paperwork a citizen does.

Advertisement

DHS provided a list of just a few illegal alien criminals in California, of which you can read part below:

In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Joaquin Escoto Vazquez, an illegal alien from Mexico, after his arrest for fatally stabbing two women and a baby in Modesto, California …

in Modesto, California … In May, ICE arrested Aman Kumar, an illegal alien from India, who had been released by sanctuary politicians in California after causing a hit-and-run accident that injured a 4-year-old boy in Fresno, California.

in Fresno, California. In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Wilfredo Jose Tortolero-Arriechi, an illegal alien from Venezuela, after he had been arrested for fatally stabbing a social worker in a hospital in San Francisco, California.

in San Francisco, California. In April, ICE arrested David Antonio Aviles Perez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 member, in San Diego, California, who has an international warrant for aggravated murder and had previously been arrested in California for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and petty theft.

and had previously been arrested in California for and In February, Governor Newsom pardoned Somboon Phaymany, an illegal alien from Cambodia who had been convicted for attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

and In January, ICE lodged a detainer for Enrique Bautista Vasquez, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he had been arrested for raping an autistic girl in Cathedral City, California …

in Cathedral City, California … In December 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Hector Balderas-Aheelor, an illegal alien from Mexico who had been previously deported FOUR times, after he was arrested for causing a felony hit-and-run accident that killed an 11-year-old boy on Thanksgiving morning …

In October 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Beto Cerillo-Bialva, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested for murder following a drunk-driving crash that killed six people in Napa County, California.

following a in Napa County, California. In June 2025, ICE arrested Cuong Chanh Phan, an illegal alien from Vietnam, who had been convicted of second-degree murder for his involvement in a mass shooting in 1994 that killed two teenagers and injured seven others at a graduation party in San Marino, California.

for his involvement in at a graduation party in San Marino, California. In June 2024, Partap Singh, an illegal alien from India, caused a multi-car pileup while driving an 18-wheeler recklessly in San Bernardino, California, after he had been given a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The crash seriously injured 5-year-old Dalilah Coleman and several others.

Advertisement

Not only that, but Democrats in Commiefornia love to release illegal alien criminals prematurely, specifically to thwart immigration enforcement. Some of them have gone on to commit violent crimes in other states, too. California sanctuary policies cost lives around the country.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.