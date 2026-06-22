Illinois Illegal Alien Teacher Linked to Tren de Aragua Mass Shooting

Federal authorities have arrested an illegal alien teacher in Illinois, not simply because she is in the country in violation of our laws, but because she is apparently complicit in a terrorist cartel mass shooting.

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America’s education system is filled with people who should never be allowed around children. Following close on the report of the New York drag queen school board member busted for pedophilia, we have the former Illinois teacher who reportedly helped foreign terrorists commit a shooting massacre in 2024.

Dual Venezuelan-Italian citizen Giovanna Mercedes Moreno Occhipinti was at one point a teacher in Elgin, a Chicago suburb, but Illinois officials are refusing to tell the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) the name of the school or more details, based on what DHS told Fox News. It is therefore not entirely clear how recently she was in charge of teaching children and if it overlapped with the time period when she was assisting Tren de Aragua, a designated terrorist organization.

DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis explained in a statement shared with Fox, "Although Chicago police arrested this illegal alien shortly after the shooting, sanctuary politicians released her from jail without notifying ICE. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS is doing the job that sanctuary politicians in Illinois refuse to do: putting the American people first and removing these dangerous criminals from our communities." Chicago Democrats love nothing more than protecting violent criminals, whether foreign or domestic.

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Related: At Least Three Dead After Shooting in Montreal Jewish Neighborhood

Fox News explained about the Chicago Tren de Aragua shooting:

Occhipinti entered the U.S. in October 2021 under the Visa Waiver Program and was supposed to leave by Jan. 2, 2022. She overstayed her visa, DHS said. On the night of the Dec. 2, 2024, shooting, she allegedly drove the two gunmen—Ricardo Granadillo Padilla and Edward Martinez Cermeno—to the scene of the crime, where five people were injured in addition to the three fatalities, authorities said... Immediately after the shooting, authorities found multiple weapons in Occhipinti’s vehicle, DHS said. Authorities believe she helped Granadillo Padilla and Martinez Cermeno evade law enforcement after the attack.

While Occhipinti did face multiple weapons offense charges, Chicago authorities ultimately released her, and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office did not go forward with prosecuting the gunmen. Federal authorities did eventually deport the gunmen, per Fox, but it has taken until June 2026 to catch Occhipinti.

There are some illegal aliens who simply want to work hard and raise their kids in America, but the whole issue with allowing people in without vetting them or requiring them to follow our laws is that we have no way of knowing which of them are dangerous and murderous criminals. It would be nice if the feds could step up deportations even more, because we have tens of millions of illegal aliens living and working across the United States — and while they are all criminals by virtue of being illegal aliens, many of them are also dangerous thugs. Yet some of those thugs take Americans' jobs and are entrusted with keeping children safe.

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