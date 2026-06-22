At Least Three Dead After Shooting in Montreal Jewish Neighborhood

An unidentified shooter or shooters, one of whom died during an exchange of gunfire with police, murdered at least one officer and a local resident in an attack in a Jewish neighborhood of Montreal, Canada.

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Arutz Sheva (7INN) reported Monday that a shootout in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood, near a Chabad House and a kosher supermarket, was deadly. At least three people are dead, including a police officer and a shooter. The shooter also injured a second officer, and it was initially unclear whether she would survive. A later report from the CBC stated that she was in critical but stable condition. The latest update , as of around 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, reportedly identifies the civilian victim as Montreal resident Michael Moshe Mizrahi.

Chabad's emissary to Montreal, Rabbi Chaim Shlomo Cohen, spoke with Ynet and confirmed, "The shooting was at a building that is close to the Chabad House — from the hotel they fired at another building. One shooter was caught, and the other is apparently still being sought."

Despite the danger to the Chabad House as a potential target if the shooter or shooters were antisemitic terrorists, police did evacuate people from nearby hotels to the Chabad House. "There are a hundred of us here, the volunteers and the people who were brought here. I was sitting in my office, and suddenly the police came in, said that it was forbidden to leave the building, and evacuated people from hotels to us. We are fine," Shlomo said.

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Knesset member Dan Illouz said in remarks 7INN quoted that the fear is this attack was a targeted one against Jews, though police have yet to comment on that. The other report is that the attack might have been an ambush of law enforcement in particular:

BREAKING:



Terrorist attack in Montreal 🇨🇦



A gunman carried out a deadly ambush in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood, killing one police officer and critically injuring a second.



The attacker was subsequently shot dead by police.



Although the incident occurred in an area… — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 22, 2026

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As mentioned above, it appears there might be a third death related to the shooting, based on several reports on X including the following:

The Jewish victim has been identified as Montreal resident Michael Moshe Mizrahi.



May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/UfEugGk2IN pic.twitter.com/1kuFNIFrxM — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 22, 2026

This would seem to indicate that the attack was not simply an ambush of law enforcement, but potentially fueled by antisemitism.

Canada’s CBC also identified the officer who died in shooting, not long before 4 p.m. Eastern time:

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It's been 24 years since a Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) police officer was killed in the line of duty, [Montreal Police Chief Fady] Dagher reminded reporters. Benoît L'Ecuyer, 29, was fatally shot on Feb. 28, 2002, after chasing a speeding car. He was a seven-year veteran of the Montreal police force…A civilian and a male police officer died, Dagher said. A female police officer who was in critical condition is now stable. He noted that a weapon used by the suspect has been seized.

Therefore, including the shooter, at least three people are dead. It is not clear whether there was a second shooter or whether that was a misconception due to the chaotic nature of the situation. It appears that police are referring to one “main suspect” without stating whether there was another or multiple other suspects.

This is a developing story.

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