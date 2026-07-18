Bangladeshi Alien Murdered Own Sister-In-Law, Mexican Alien Murdered 12-Year-Old

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of two more murderous illegal aliens.

A Bangladeshi alien murdered his own in-law, and a Mexican alien shot a young girl in the stomach. The latter victim very fortunately survived, but the former victim did not. In both cases, however, the illegal aliens obviously had deadly intentions, and caused irreparable harm. And both of them entered the United States most recently under the Biden-Harris administration.

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The first case that DHS highlighted involves a fatal shooting. Monica Islam’s body, with a fatal gunshot wound, was left along a road in Mount Dora, Fla. Other people had last seen her alive at a convenience store in Eustis, where both she and her killer, her brother-in-law Akbor Miah, were employed. Miah is an illegal alien from Bangladesh who was using the false name Shahidul Islam.

Law enforcement has since identified a bullet and Monica’s DNA in Miah’s car.

Miah fled to New York, but was ultimately arrested by U.S. Marshals on May 6. He has been extradited to Florida and charged with first-degree murder. ICE lodged a detainer with the Lake County Jail requesting he be turned over to ICE after he faces justice.

Related: DHS Exposes Non-Citizens on Voter Rolls, Foreign Access to Voting Machines and Registrations

Fortunately, Florida authorities usually agree to hand criminals over to ICE custody. The Obama administration originally allowed Miah into the country, the first Trump administration deported him, but he re-entered.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said of Miah, “He then thought he could evade justice by fleeing to the sanctuary state of New York. Thanks to our law enforcement partners, this criminal illegal alien has been arrested and is off our streets. ICE has lodged a detainer so he can never be loose in our country again.”

As for Mexican national Diego Moreno-Espinoza, he committed his near-deadly attack on July 3 in Wichita, Kans. DHS was vague on details of the incident, and simply said that Moreno-Espinoza was “handling a gun” at the time he shot the young girl. ICE has filed a detainer request with Sedgwick County Jail, where Moreno-Espinoza is currently being held. Kansas authorities usually are willing to cooperate with ICE. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter confirmed in Nov. 2025 that he would be complying with ICE detainer requests.

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Therefore, federal immigration authorities can have reasonable confidence they will obtain custody of Moreno-Espinoza. “This criminal illegal alien is charged with aggravated battery after he shot a 12-year-old girl,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This criminal would not even be in our country if it weren’t for the reckless open-border policies of the Biden Administration that released this thug into our country. We have requested Kansas officials turn this criminal over to ICE so he cannot commit more heinous crimes in our country.”

Notice that both of the violent criminals were in the United States courtesy of the Biden administration‘s policies. Democrats are complicit in so many murders, rapes, and assaults, it is unthinkable.

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