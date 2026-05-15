ICE Seeks Custody of 3 Illegal Alien Killers in Dallas After Victim’s Baby Dies

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of three illegal alien killers wanted for two separate, deadly incidents, one of which involved a pregnant woman who lost her unborn baby as a result.

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Nicaraguan national Keyner Ariel Calero-Jiron and an unnamed 17-year-old illegal alien shot three people, including a pregnant woman, at a gas station. Mexican national Luis Benitez-Gonzalez killed two young women over the course of six years. ICE filed detainer requests for all three.

The mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson, is a former Democrat who switched parties to the GOP partway through his term in office, so he will comply with the detainer requests. Dallas is not a sanctuary city, but it does have a sizable illegal alien population. DHS did state that Dallas authorities cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, so the killers will face justice for their crimes.

Police used DNA evidence to link double murderer Benitez-Gonzalez to the deaths of 28-year-old Alba Jenisse Aviles in Bastrop County in 2018 and 34-year-old Alyssa Ann Rivera in Austin in 2024. Benitez-Gonzalez already had a charge for possession of dangerous drugs on his record and charges of two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, “This illegal alien from Mexico is accused of murdering two women in Texas. He has also been arrested for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of dangerous drugs. Alba Jenisse Aviles and Alyssa Ann Rivera should still be alive today. ICE asked officials in Dallas to not release this MURDERER. Because Dallas cooperates with ICE law enforcement, we will work with local law enforcement to ensure this criminal is NEVER loose in American neighborhoods again.”

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As for Calero-Jiron and his youthful accomplice, the Department of Homeland Security described their crime:

According to local reports, Calero-Jiron and his accomplice carried out a shooting at a gas station on May 3 that left three people injured. One of the victims was a pregnant woman whose child died after an emergency C-section. The suspects further endangered the public by fleeing from police in their vehicle. The police chase ended with the suspects crashing their vehicle, where police arrested them and discovered cocaine in their car.

I cannot even imagine the heartbreak of that mother. But the Democrats who support both abortion and mass illegal migration probably couldn’t care less.

Read Also: Sen. Schmitt: Americans Lose Jobs to H-1B ‘Visa Cartel’

And yes, Democrats are complicit, because Calero-Jiron entered the USA as a minor in 2022. The Biden administration released him into our country, and now an innocent American has lost her baby just because the illegal alien creep decided to shoot up a gas station.

“These monsters shot multiple people and killed an unborn baby,” Bis deplored the tragic aftermath of the crime. “They now face multiple felony charges, including homicide and aggravated assault. This is an unspeakable crime, and these criminal illegal aliens should never have been in our country in the first place. ICE asked officials in Dallas to not release these MURDERERS back onto the streets. Thankfully, Dallas cooperates with ICE, so together with our partners we will ensure these criminals can never again terrorize our communities.”

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The death toll of mass illegal migration is mind-boggling.

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