James Carville Accidentally Admits He’s a Lunatic

On Thursday, President Donald Trump delivered a primetime address laying out new evidence of multiple security breaches in U.S. elections, breaches he says a self-proclaimed “shadow government” and the Biden administration concealed from the public. The left had a collective hissy fit, and ABC, CNN, and NBC all refused to carry the speech on their regular news programming.

Advertisement

James Carville went on CNN with Wolf Blitzer and blasted the networks for the blackout. Before you give him any credit for this, wait until you hear his reasoning; it tells you everything.

“I think the president of the United States acting loonier than a tune is newsworthy,” Carville said. “I don’t think we should have hidden that from the American people.”

Blitzer, apparently sensing this was a strange hill for a Democrat to die on, asked whether Carville really believed Trump deserved even more publicity. Carville confirmed he did.

“I think the mistake was made by the networks not to show it in its entirety, so people could see him in full and understand just how far this man has gone down the road,” he said.

“I would say there was nothing normal about [the speech],” Carville added. “You can do it with clips, and you can get people on, but there’s nothing like people sitting there, watching the whole thing, to tell them what’s really going on.”

So according to Carville, a president who questions the integrity of American elections (with evidence) is a lunatic, and the country deserves to see the lunacy uncut and unfiltered. Fine. Let’s apply that standard to Carville himself.

This is the same man who has spent a quarter-century insisting the 2000 election was stolen from Al Gore. In fact, just days before Trump’s address, he repeated the claim on his own podcast.

Advertisement

ICYMI: President Trump Has a Brilliant Way to Make Canada Pay for Wildfire Fallout

“Now, let me give you a brief history of 21st century American presidential politics, and I’m going to tell you the truth, and this is the gospel truth. You can go ahead and question about it. It’s s**t,” Carville said. “In the year 2000, it was Al Gore and George W. Bush. Al Gore clearly won Florida. They stopped the recount. The Supreme Court just decided an American election throughout the will of the people. The only reason, the only reason that that race was close enough for Scalia and Rehnquist and company to steal, you understand I get this straight, well, because Ralph Nader ran. That’s right. There was an attack from the left.”

Al Gore “clearly won Florida”? This has been settled for decades, and he most definitely did not win.

Carville refers, of course, to Bush v. Gore, in which the Supreme Court stepped in to halt the endless recounts as Gore’s campaign kept trying to rewrite the counting rules until the numbers came out the way it wanted. Carville also conveniently forgets that — say it with me — every single recount of that election showed Bush won the state. Every one of them.

Then there’s 2016, which Carville treats as settled science on par with the laws of physics. Last year, during an interview on NewsNation, he said, “For God’s sakes, man, I’m 80 years old. I don’t want to argue that the earth is round. I know it’s round. I don’t want to argue that gravity is real. I know it’s real. I don’t want to argue that Russia interfered in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf, because I know they did.”

Advertisement

Multiple investigations, including Robert Mueller’s, failed to find evidence that Russia stole the 2016 election for Trump. Why? Because it was a left-wing fantasy that Democrats and the Obama administration whipped up. Full freakin’ stop.

But I digress. The real lunacy isn't a president asking hard questions about how secure our elections are. It's a political party that spent decades manufacturing its own stolen-election mythologies, and now acts scandalized when evidence is presented suggesting foreign interference in the 2020 election. Carville didn't expose Trump's madness; he exposed his own.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.