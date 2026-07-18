Circuit Court Approves USPS Change With Big Mail-In Ballot Implications

The Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the United States Postal Service can move ahead — for now — with a rule change with major implications for mail-in ballot reform and state compliance with federal review.

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The court granted the motion for stay in the case of the NAACP v. USPS, based on the strength of the appellants' arguments. In other words, the court agreed that USPS is likely to win its case based on the Constitution and on the timeframe which the Postal Service has to implement a framework for ballots ahead of the midterm elections.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the central district of California, posted, “This ruling is a win for election integrity and would have significant implications for states like California that refuse to submit their voter rolls to verify compliance with federal election laws.”

The decision came July 17, the day after President Donald Trump revealed disturbing evidence of mass election fraud in the United States, both from domestic actors and foreign governments. One of the areas where Trump emphasized that our election system is extremely vulnerable to manipulation is through mail-in ballots.

Related: ‘Third-World’: Mullin Hammers Newsom Over Claims of Fair and Secure Elections

All the USPS is attempting to do is to demand from states certain data and certain envelopes related to mail-in ballots in order to ensure a more secure chain of custody and fewer opportunities for falsified ballots. The NAACP is screeching and wailing about it, but all it is doing is displaying its own determination to facilitate fraud. The only reason one would be horrified at a requirement for submission of voter lists and serialized ballot barcodes is if one knows there is some hanky-panky ongoing, and wants to ensure it continues.

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The exact quote from the circuit court decision is below:

Appellants have made a strong showing that they will likely succeed on two of their arguments. First, their proposed rule is likely neither constitutionally nor prudentially ripe for review ... Next, appellants have demonstrated irreparable harm on the ground that absent a stay, the district court's injunction 'will render [them] unable' to 'issue and implement a final rule in advance of the November 2026 general election.' ... Finally, on this record, any countervailing harm to appellee and the public does not outweigh appellants' success on the two 'most critical' stay factors.

This is very important language going forward, because the D.C. Circuit Court, of all places, has lent legitimacy to arguments in a case that could be crucial as the Trump administration seeks to close fraud loopholes for the midterm election this November. In California, for instance, mail-in ballots dominate elections. And we all saw how that played out with the recent contested Los Angeles mayoral race.

Below is from the newly declassified documents that the Trump administration published this week:

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CHINA CREATED FAKE DRIVER’S LICENSES TO GET FRAUDULENT MAIL-IN BALLOTS FOR JOE BIDEN pic.twitter.com/osa9EQ76vj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2026

We can only pray that the Trump administration ends up winning this case. Otherwise, Democrats and Chinese commies will keep stealing more and more elections.

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