‘Third-World’: Mullin Hammers Newsom Over Claims of Fair and Secure Elections

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) reacted to bombshell new federal revelations on how compromised our election systems are by asserting that California has free, fair, and secure elections. The homeland security secretary did not let him get away with that nonsense propaganda, comparing California elections unfavorably to Third World dystopias.

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After the recent Los Angeles mayoral race, when local Democrat officials oversaw a month of “counting” that improbably managed to drive registered Republican Spencer Pratt below socialist Nithya Raman, and investigative journalism uncovered massive ballot harvesting, a significant number of Americans across the country are talking about how corrupt California’s elections are. In fact, during his prime-time address on foreign and domestic compromising of America’s elections, President Donald Trump specifically brought up California and the L.A. mayor's race.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin then revealed that preliminary reviews suggest that hundreds of thousands of non-citizens and deceased voters are on the rolls across America. Mullin also exposed how foreign enemies, including those in China and Iran, can hack voting machines and manipulate results. So Newsom rushed to issue the dishonest but indignant declaration below:

California has free, fair, and secure elections and we will fight for them.



Try us. https://t.co/apFpjuGWn3 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2026

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Mullin quickly responded to call out Newsom’s hypocrisy given that California is one of the states that are refusing to comply with the federal government’s review of voter rolls. Why throw a fit about a simple review to identify non-citizens and deceased voters in registration data unless you know the rolls are dirty and you specifically do not want to clean them?

Related: Documents: China Was Blackmailing U.S. Officials, Iran and China Influenced 2020 Election

“We actually looked at California,” Mullin coolly replied to Gov. Hairdo. “A preliminary [Department of Homeland Security] review found 81,336 California registrants whose name, date of birth, address, and Social Security number MATCH a non-citizen in our files. Not to mention, it takes California four weeks to count ballots in a mayor’s race. Third-world countries do it better.”

As an interesting illustration of why numbers like 81,000 non-citizen registered voters matter, Los Angeles officials as of July 14 claimed that Raman was ahead of Pratt by a little under 30,000 votes. Mayor Karen Bass (D) was ahead of Pratt by about 74,600. We also know that there were leftist ballot harvesters who were paying homeless people to vote for Raman or Bass. And there are about 23,000 homeless people in Los Angeles shelters, and a little fewer than 68,000 homeless people in the Los Angeles area altogether.

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Between the non-citizens registered to vote in California and the homeless people in Los Angeles, it is possible to account for the margins of victory over Pratt. Obviously, I do not know that Bass did not actually win, given Los Angeles is a very leftist city, but such a comparison provides context on how crucial elections can be determined by fewer than 100,000 votes. That is why DHS is bent on cleaning voter rolls, and why Newsom is furious at the suggestion.

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