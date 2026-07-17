Documents: China Was Blackmailing U.S. Officials, Iran and China Influenced 2020 Election

Newly declassified documents show that Communist China was gathering scandalous information on and potentially blackmailing U.S. officials. Besides that, both the Chinese and Iranian tyrants were influencing the 2020 election results in Joe Biden's favor.

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President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) stole voter registration data (200 million+ worth), compromised voting machines, bribed U.S. journalists, and managed a fake ballot scheme to boost Joe Biden's 2020 vote total. Yes, that's right, not only did the CCP compromise U.S. elections, but there's evidence that it specifically intervened in 2020 on behalf of Beijing Biden. The U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) had evidence indicating 2020 election meddling would occur, and then that it did occur, but hid the evidence amid the firestorm of controversy in 2021. Both the Chinese and Iranians were going all-out to ensure Trump wouldn't win the 2020 election.

CHINA CREATED FAKE DRIVER’S LICENSES TO GET FRAUDULENT MAIL-IN BALLOTS FOR JOE BIDEN pic.twitter.com/osa9EQ76vj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2026

This really is a monumental piece of evidence.

The CCP wanted weak-kneed Biden in office, not Trump. One 2020 "President's Daily Brief" is largely redacted but has the following interesting section:

[Redacted] warn a White House official that Beijing had derogatory information on him in an effort to compel him to take a restrained approach to China ... China's attempt to use blackmail against a US administration official [redacted] ... reveal the information through social media. We assess that this threat is credible. Lower level Chinese officials have recommended collecting and using 'black materials' against perceived anti-China US officials since at least January 2019.

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Now, this would have been in the first Trump White House, but that's hardly the only time that the newly declassified documents refer to China collecting derogatory information on U.S. officials.

Related: DHS Exposes Non-Citizens on Voter Rolls, Foreign Access to Voting Machines and Registrations

A 2020 National Intelligence Council (NIC) document assessed that "China prefers that President Trump be defeated," to which end it "has stepped up public rhetoric criticizing his Administration, which it recognizes may affect the election," and was "collecting derogatory information about US public officials". The document did resurrect the repeatedly debunked Russia collusion accusations against Trump but had to acknowledge for certain that China opposed Trump and was exploiting a social media network to smear him. These efforts could turn into "more directly thwart[ing] the President's reelection," NIC admitted.

Besides Chinese interference, the Iranian regime was also "conducting an influence campaign to undermine the President and US democratic institutions," NIC warned. "Iran could attempt to manipulate or attack election infrastructure — as it has in elections in the Middle East and South Asia." Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had approved the effort, NIC stated. Turkey's regime was another foreign election meddler, according to NIC.

A December 2023 email from a member of the National Intelligence Council states that "'the Chinese military'" or a specific related unit engaged in activities that were evidently "influencing the US 2020 election and [IC] now characterizes it as an election-influence unit and attributes it to the Chinese Government." The unidentified person writing the email was frustrated that he had highlighted this issue before, and that the unit in question was "engaged in election influence in the [redacted] and [redacted] 'to promote China's interests'" but his bosses evidently weren't taking it seriously.

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One memo from the CIA in June 2020 is very interesting in revealing that both the FBI and Google were aware that the CCP was using “spear-phishing emails” tracking links for presidential campaign staffers’ Gmail. "During the past year, Chinese cyber actors have collected US election-related information from US voter databases, a polling data company, political and nonprofit organizations, fundraisers, and advisory organizations for political campaigns," the memo goes on, before the rest of the sentence is covered in a redaction.

This information could allow foreign actors to quickly exploit vulnerabilities, develop malware, and narrow down "the target set for future [redacted] operations." Ironically, even while admitting that the CCP could manipulate 2020 election results with the data it had, the Deep State rejected the proposal that it would happen, according to the memo. The above-mentioned NIC email and the document on CCP-orchestrated mail-in ballots indicate that the assessment was willfully dishonest or dangerously optimistic.

There's also this interesting piece of information, again part of the declassified documents release:

🚨China compromised the voter rolls of EIGHTEEN states



- Alaska

- Arkansas

- Colorado

- Connecticut

- District of Columbia

- Florida

- Georgia

- Iowa

- Kansas

- Maryland

- Michigan

- New York

- North Carolina

- Ohio

- Oklahoma

- Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/7B2Zoqa9lR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2026

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And it is very important to emphasize that the CCP threat to elections is ongoing. One heavily redacted memo seems to be discussing CCP analysis and data mining relevant to the upcoming midterm elections. Trump might have won the 2024 election, but that has just spurred the CCP to continue trying to steal American elections.

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