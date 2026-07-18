Oklahoma RINOs Do Nothing After State Attorney Slams ICE and Charlie Kirk in Viral Videos

Oklahoma is still a red state, isn’t it? The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the state’s version of the FBI, would be a pretty important arm of the government for Republicans to control, right? So I have two questions: How did Shannon Desherow ever get hired as a staff attorney in the department? And why does she still have her job?

Advertisement

Meet Shannon Desherow, Assistant General Counsel for the State of Oklahoma.



She went on an unhinged meltdown, appearing to threaten ICE and saying she will NOT comply.



"I'm gonna make it an ICE agent's problem. I don't have to f*cking comply with ICE... we have to make their… pic.twitter.com/96md6nV5Kx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2026

Yes, that’s Desherow, publicly telling you that, “We need to make their (ICE agents) lives f*****g miserable.”

In her video about ICE, she said, "ICE has no authority and no jurisdiction over U.S. citizens. So why the f**k would I comply with an order given to me at gunpoint by somebody who has no f**king authority to make that order? I'm not going to. That's the f**king thing.”

The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded to Fox News through a spokesperson: "Reminder: Obstruction of law enforcement is a federal crime and a felony. The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly – not rioting… DHS is taking reasonable and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers. ICE officers are facing a nearly 1000% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murderers, rapists, and gang members.”

Since Desherow made this post, the backlash has been heavy, and other posts of hers, equally bad or worse, have come to light. Like this one after Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

Advertisement

MORE vile TikToks from Shannon Desherow, an @osbi_ok employee



She made multiple posts right after the ass*ssination of Charlie Kirk, mocking him, blaming Charlie for his own m*rder, and attacking conservatives.



This woman is paid with YOUR tax dollars. https://t.co/DSr9zIGCp4 pic.twitter.com/D2PINOHGIp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2026

For Republicans in charge in Oklahoma, and for the OSBI, this is more than a bad look. It screams that those who are supposed to be in charge can’t even control one rogue leftist on their staff.

As an aside, what possesses people to want to sit in their cars to film themselves ranting, knowingly putting their jobs at risk?

Oklahoma Attorney General (AG) Gentner Drummond weighed in with a strongly worded statement on the X platform, which I’m sure will cause Desherow to lose no sleep.

“The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's Shannon Desherow does not speak for Oklahoma,” Drummond said. “Her comments attacking the credibility and mission of ICE do not reflect the values of Oklahomans or the views of the law enforcement professionals who work every day with our federal partners to keep our communities safe. Anyone in Oklahoma law enforcement who feels so passionately against our federal partners should resign. Homeland Security, FBI, DEA and ICE are critical allies to Oklahoma and my office as we combat organized crime. An attack against one of them is an attack on the entire system that protects our life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.”

Advertisement

Maybe you can find it, because I missed the part where Drummond tells Desherow, “You’re fired.”

Wait, what? I’m now hearing that Drummond does not have the power to fire Desherow. The OSBI, where she works, is an independent state agency which is separate and distinct from the Attorney General’s office. The OSBI operates under the oversight of a seven-member commission, whose members are appointed by the governor, who happens to be another Republican named Kevin Stitt. And now Stitt has egg on his face, thanks to Desherow.

Can’t somebody take a closer look at Desherow’s social media activity? I mean, I’m no lawyer, but even in government, people have been fired for less.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation did issue a statement to Fox News, which stated it has "been made aware of the post and are looking into it." Well, that settles things.

Maybe the OSBI Director Greg Mashburn can get personally involved here. Mashburn, are you there? Mashburn? Mashburn?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Crickets. And so Desherow and her like-minded leftist allies in Oklahoma state government likely feel emboldened. Isn’t that great?

From a reputation standpoint, I adhere to the broken windows philosophy. Stop bad trends from developing in their infancy. Desherow’s posts undermine her agency’s credibility, and in doing so, hinder the OSBI’s ability to carry forward in its mission untainted. When the citizens of Oklahoma lose faith in their law enforcement protectors at the OSBI, the whole system can be compromised.

Advertisement

Her defenders may say she has a First Amendment right to speak like this, while others may say she’s not doing anything illegal. I’d contend that both points are debatable. On that First Amendment argument, Desherow has the right to speak her mind like this and not fear being arrested and later jailed. But employers don’t need to wait for something illegal to happen before they can and should fire people.

On the question over legality, I’m sure that Desherow, as a lawyer herself, knew how far to push it before crossing the line into criminal behavior, and then she pulled back. That’s what I would expect. But as a non-lawyer myself who’s been around lawyers and legal matters for decades, I have to think Desherow likely crossed that line a time or two. The specifics would just need to come to light.

When I saw Desherow’s posts, I was planning on doing a point-by-point counter-narrative, but really, it’s not worth it. Everything she’s saying is leftist propaganda messaging designed to undermine federal authority while President Donald Trump is in office. There’s no point in doing any of that justice by re-litigating it.

The real victims here are the good people of Oklahoma. They have to be associated with a leftist assistant general counsel in a state that can do so much better. They also have to endure what appears to be weak leadership in the form of an AG who comes across as powerless here, and a director of the OSBI who’s gone AWOL in terms of the public eye on this matter. And this matter matters. Oklahomans need to see strong leadership, and right now they are not.

Advertisement

Most likely, all this negative publicity surrounding Desherow is making her more famous than she may have wanted to be, but that’s hard to tell. Leftist crazies do like their "15 minutes of fame."

If you live in Oklahoma, I’d be interested in your take on all of this. What’s your perspective on the leadership of the governor, the AG, and the OSBI director here?

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!