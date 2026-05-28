Blue States Pick a Fight With ICE Over Undercover License Plates

President Donald Trump's Justice Department has sued Maine, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Washington after those states refused to issue confidential or undercover license plates to federal law enforcement agencies.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the policies discriminate against federal agents while state and local agencies still receive similar plates for sensitive work. From the Justice Department:

Not only are these policies unconstitutional, but, as alleged in the complaint, these policies threaten the operational effectiveness and safety of federal agents who have faced a wave of targeted harassment. If federal agents cannot use confidential plates, dangerous individuals can track and evade law enforcement. There is no justification for states to deny confidential license plates to federal agents. “This Department of Justice will exercise any and all lawful authorities to support the brave men and women of law enforcement,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe and must be able to carry out their duties effectively. By denying undercover license plates to DHS components, including ICE, while issuing them to their own state agencies, these governors are pursuing discriminatory and obstructionist policies against federal law enforcement. These actions undermine federal immigration enforcement, allow dangerous criminals to escape justice, and terrorize American communities.” “The Department of Justice will steadfastly protect the operational effectiveness and safety of law enforcement from these unconstitutional state policies,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. Acting Attorney General Blanche has instructed the Department’s Civil Division to identify state and local laws, policies, and practices that facilitate violations of federal laws or impede lawful federal operations. This lawsuit is the latest in a series of lawsuits brought by the Civil Division targeting illegal policies designed to thwart federal law enforcement across the country.

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The fight might at first sound bureaucratic: license plates, forms, state policies, and agency letters.

Such dry content that it makes your nose bleed.

But nobody should miss the real issue: undercover plates protect agents who work around dangerous targets. Stripping those plates from federal officers makes them easier to identify, follow, threaten, and avoid. A state government doesn't need to love ICE to understand why undercover work requires cover.

The four lawsuits name Democratic-led states that have moved against confidential plates for federal immigration enforcement: Maine, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Washington.

I'll give you three guesses what those states have in common, but you'll only need one. Each state runs dark blue.

The lawsuits argue the states violated the Supremacy Clause by singling out federal law enforcement for unequal treatment. The Justice Department says the states continue giving undercover plates to their agencies while denying them to DHS components, including ICE and Border Protection.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey defended her state's policy, arguing it won't help federal immigration agents carry out what she calls covert civil immigration enforcement.

Oregon officials paused confidential plates for federal agencies while reviewing policy. Maine also paused requests tied to ICE, and Washington has taken a similar stand against issuing the plates to DHS agencies.

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Political disagreement doesn't give states a license to make federal agents less safe. ICE officers, CBP officers, and Homeland Security Investigations agents deal with fugitives, traffickers, gangs, documented fraud, smuggling networks, and suspects who may have every reason to watch for government vehicles. Confidential plates don't create a police state; they reduce the chance that an officer gets exposed before a lawful operation even begins.

Blue-state leaders may need to continue posturing against Trump's immigration agenda, which is actually following the law! They're purposefully forgetting that immigration enforcement remains a federal duty. States can challenge federal policy in court, they can argue about funding, or they can pass state rules within lawful limits. Once they start denying basic safety tools to federal officers because they dislike the mission, they cross into obstruction dressed up as principle.

These are cases the DOJ should press hard. President Trump campaigned on restoring immigration enforcement, and federal agents shouldn't have to beg hostile state officials for the tools needed to do their jobs without becoming easy targets.

If Maine, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Washington can deny confidential plates today, the next restriction may hit other operational needs tomorrow.

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The pattern won't stop unless courts make clear that state resistance has limits.

PJ Media VIP readers know these fights usually look small before the real stakes come into focus. A license plate dispute sounds dull until blue-state officials use it to make federal agents easier to track. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off.