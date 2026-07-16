Homan Is Right: Dems Fuel the Bloodshed, Not ICE

Border czar Tom Homan rejected the disgusting claim that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is to blame for deadly violence surrounding enforcement operations. Rather, illegal alien criminals, along with the Democrat rioters and politicians who support them, are the problem.

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On Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, Homan blasted the leftists who have encouraged illegal aliens to believe they are above the law and can attack both law enforcement and ordinary American citizens with impunity. “This all comes back to the Dems, who are telling people ‘don't comply with ICE, ICE is not a real law enforcement agency, here's how you evade ICE,’” Homan exclaimed.

"There's still going to be more bloodshed unless they [Democrats] shut their mouth and let ICE enforce the laws that they enacted."



Border czar Tom Homan blames Democratic rhetoric for the rise in violence against ICE agents, arguing calls to resist or refuse to comply with… pic.twitter.com/tW2GEhQkEh — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 16, 2026

After two vehicular attacks on ICE agents in Texas and Maine resulted in the deaths of illegal alien criminals, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) leadership temporarily halted vehicle stops. President Donald Trump quickly reversed the change, pointing out that vehicle stops are the most effective way to catch alien criminals and that we cannot pander to radical leftists.

That was part of Homan’s point, as well. He recalled a previous appearance he made on Ingraham’s show where he challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) after she lied to illegal aliens and told them they had constitutional rights and could refuse to comply with ICE. “She says, ‘Well, I'm advising my constituency of constitutional rights. Don't open your door, don't comply.’ You see signs ant each protest, ‘resist’. And this is the problem, you need to comply with law enforcement.”

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It is no wonder that vehicular assaults on immigration officers went up astronomically (3,200% or more) in the last couple years. “I'm scared to death that one of these days, our ICE officers will not be quick enough, the bad guys will be quicker, and I will have to hand another folded flag to a spouse or child,” Homan disclosed. “So, you know, President Trump's clear, this policy's not going away, and it all goes back to the Dems … [who] tell people to attack ICE, and tell people to evade them, and tell people don’t comply, tell people to resist, and tell people ICE is not a real law enforcement agency.”

Homan remembered that last year, amid anti-ICE riots, he warned, “There will be bloodshed, and I'm saying it right now. There's still gonna be more bloodshed, unless they shut their mouth, and let ICE enforce the laws that they enacted.”

Related: Rio Grande ICE Sets Record for Illegal Alien Arrests in One Day

About a week ago, ICE in Houston tried to stop Mexican illegal alien Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who weaponized his car against the agents, causing one officer to shoot him. And don’t buy into the MSM narrative — Salgado reportedly had a whole lot of methamphetamine in his vehicle, so ICE was absolutely right to suspect him.

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Then, on July 13, a Colombian illegal alien in Maine tried to run over an ICE agent during a vehicle stop, causing the agent to shoot through the windshield and kill him. In spite of the leftist media trying to transform Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero into nothing more than a loving dad and faithful worker, you can see in video at this link how he rammed into ICE agents with his car not just once but twice in a potentially deadly attack that ended in the agent shooting him out of self-defense.

Unfortunately, Democrat politicians have used these two incidents to rile up yet more violent hatred against ICE.

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