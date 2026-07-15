Nikki Haley's Got Something to Say to the 'Ladies' at 'The View'

I hope you're sitting down for this one. The 'ladies' at The View don't like something Republicans did. Shocker, right?

In this case, it's the fact that Gov. Henry McMaster appointed the late Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to hold his place in the Senate until a new senator for South Carolina is elected.

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Now, I know some of you didn't like this idea, but you didn't like it for legitimate reasons. The ladies at The View didn't like it because... um, well, because she's a woman.

"I don't love it," Sunny Hostin said. "You know, she'll be the first woman to be a U.S. Senator in South Carolina in the history of the state, and I think that that's just fundamentally wrong that South Carolina just couldn't elect a woman, and this was the only way it's done. I think that experience does matter... I don't think she should be representing the people of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate."

"Isn't this the very definition of DEI?" Joy Behar asked.

"Correct. Correct. It's everything that the Republican Party stands against. Everything," Hostin continued. "It's DEI, nepotism, all these things thrown in together." She went on to talk about how Pete Hegseth is preventing women of color from becoming admirals or some such nonsense.

I'm not from South Carolina, but I am from the South, and I'm sick and tired of getting dumped on by people like this who live in their little elitist bubbles. Wasn't it Hostin who said last week she was scared of houses with American flags because they're racists or some such nonsense? I laughed my tail off at that because my black neighbor has the biggest flagpole on my street, but I digress.

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Anyway, let's be clear: This is some sort of "the South is sexist/racist" stereotype code talk that people like this love to throw around. Well, I'd like to take a moment to school Hostin.

First up, South Carolina has no problem electing women, and one of the most prominent female politicians, who happens to be a Republican, spoke up to let them know. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley posted a video of this The View exchange and politely corrected them between what I imagine were fits of laughter.

"The ladies of The View are already losing their minds about Senator Darline Graham Nordone because South Carolinians just could never 'elect a woman,' Haley wrote. "…I'm pretty sure we took care of that 16 years ago 😂 Congrats, Darline. You’re already making us proud!"

The ladies of The View are already losing their minds about Senator Darline Graham Nordone because South Carolinians just could never "elect a woman”.



…I'm pretty sure we took care of that 16 years ago 😂



Congrats, Darline. You’re already making us proud!… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 15, 2026

Haley served as the state's governor from 2011 to 2017 and went on to serve as ambassador to the United Nations during Donald Trump's first term. And since these "ladies" love to put people into groups, Haley was not just the state's first female governor, but she was also the state's first governor of Indian descent, the country's second governor of Indian descent, and the first person of Indian descent to serve in a presidential cabinet.

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I'm guessing Rep. Nancy Mace would also like a word. She's a woman. She's a Republican. South Carolinians voted for her.

And let's look at South Carolina's other senator, one of my favorites, Sen. Tim Scott. He happens to be black, but is he "DEI?" No. The people of South Carolina have voted for him in elections, too. He's there on merit, something Democrats don't seem to be able to wrap their brains around.

Imagine that, a backward Southern red state that has voted for a female governor, a governor of Indian descent, and one of the handful of black senators currently serving in the United States.

And as for nepotism, this is standard bipartisan procedure for a Senate vacancy. I did a little research and found at least 40 to 50 examples of female relatives appointed to congressional seats when someone (usually their husbands) died. It's pragmatic — these women usually know their relatives' district and views, and it helps maintain stability and continuity.

Finally, I'd like to say that Sunny Hostin doesn't need to cry nepotism to anyone — glass houses and all that. We just learned recently that her 24-year-old son was out jogging on active Metro-North railroad tracks when he was cited by law enforcement for trespassing. Hostin didn't take this too well and reportedly called up the police and played the "Do you know who I am?" card.

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Rules for thee but not for me. This woman is ridiculous. I don't know much about Sen. Graham Nordone, but I am willing to bet that she's 1,000 times more intelligent than that entire table of women put together.

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