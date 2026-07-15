Republican Candidate William Upham Says President Trump ‘Must Be Killed’

William Upham wants Florida voters to send him to Congress. He also looked into a camera, called President Donald Trump “the Antichrist,” labeled him an enemy, and said he “must be killed.”

Advertisement

A congressional campaign should end the moment a candidate speaks those words.

Right?

Would you believe me if I told you that Upham wasn't a Democratic socialist?

Upham spent nearly seven minutes mixing religion, politics, and rage. He accused Trump of being a false messiah and declared, “President Trump is the Antichrist. And he will be killed and sent to hell.”

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed it's aware of the comments and investigates anything perceived as a threat against a protectee.

Upham is a Republican challenger in Florida's 5th Congressional District. Florida election officials list him as a qualified write-in candidate. Conservatives can't pin Upham on the left simply because his words sound like the hatred often directed at Trump.

Republicans lose any authority to condemn violent rhetoric when they make exceptions for anyone wearing their label. Give a Democrat 10 minutes to list people on the right who have wished death on a political opponent, and Upham's name now leads the answer.

Advertisement

The Marine Corps quickly responded; Upham was medically discharged on May 30, 2025. The service called his statements a violation of the oath he swore and said they violated Marine Corps values. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao added that Upham is no longer a Marine and doesn't represent the service's character.

Unacceptable. William Upham is no longer a Marine and does not represent our values or ethos. https://t.co/VdCQTGCpa4 — Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao (@SECNAV) July 15, 2026

Calling for Trump's death carries added weight after two men tried to assassinate him during the 2024 campaign in Butler, Pa. The second attempt happened when another armed man later waited near Trump's Florida golf course before Secret Service agents discovered him.

The left has spent years treating hatred of Trump as social currency. Celebrities fantasized about violence, public figures used assassination imagery, and former FBI Director James Comey posted “86 47” before deleting it.

Comey denied intending violence, but the Secret Service still examined the post because presidents can't be protected through charitable guesses.

Advertisement

None of that excuses Upham; his video gives the left an easy chance to accuse Republicans of hypocrisy. Conservatives should deny them the chance by clearly condemning him immediately and without excuse.

Political violence can't become another scorecard where each side counts the other team's threats while hiding its own. Upham invoked God while demanding blood, dishonoring both his claimed faith and his former uniform.

Florida Republicans should tell William Upham to end his campaign. Voters should make certain his name goes no further than a write-in line. President Trump has already faced enough bullets, plots, and threats for one lifetime.

And we should all pray for William Upham, a troubled soul who needs help.

Political violence grows when institutions protect their own side and punish only their opponents. Join PJ Media VIP and save 60% with promo code FIGHT while supporting commentary that holds every political faction to the same standard.