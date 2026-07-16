Rio Grande ICE Sets Record for Illegal Alien Arrests in One Day

A Texas field office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) just garnered acclaim from the national agency for its staggering number of arrests — over 200 — in just one day.

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"ICE, in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement officials, arrested 238 illegal aliens, achieving the highest single-day targeted arrests for the Enforcement and Removal Operations Harlingen field office area of operations June 18," the agency said in a press release.

It is not clear if the record that the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) field office set is specifically for its area or for field offices across the country. ICE has conducted multiple massive blitz operations in the last couple of years, so it could be the former. In either case, RGV ICE agents are certainly going above and beyond in keeping the U.S. citizens of their area safe. This is particularly important if you know for context that RGV is one of the sectors that was a hotspot for the illegal alien invasion under the Biden-Harris administration.

RGV has gone from a focal point of foreign lawbreakers flooding into our country to setting a record for ICE arrests. Hopefully that trend continues until all of the illegal alien criminals who entered under Joe Biden and previous Democrat presidents are out of Texas — and out of the country. We truly have no idea how many of the illegal aliens of any age who poured across the border into the Rio Grande Valley over the years were or are violent criminals.

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Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X:

NEW: ICE announces that its Rio Grande Valley field office in Harlingen, TX recently made a record setting 238 arrests of illegal in a single day, the highest daily total ever recorded for the office. Targets arrested included aliens with rap sheets for kidnapping, sex crimes,… pic.twitter.com/uETx2yjhdN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 16, 2026

The Illegal aliens have prior arrests or convictions for crimes that include previous deportations, drug crimes, sexual crimes, kidnappings, and weapons offenses.

Related: House GOP Confirms Plan to Enact As Much of SAVE America Act 'As Possible'

“The ICE mission continues to focus on enhancing public safety and restoring integrity to our nation’s immigration system,” said ICE Harlingen Field Office Director Juan Agudelo. “We will stop at nothing to keep our American communities safe by removing one criminal illegal alien at a time.”

As far back as 2014, under the Obama administration, the RGV sector in Texas was the entry point for so many tens of thousands of illegal alien minors that Texas Republicans launched their own operation to try to stem the tide. Once again, in 2021, under the Biden administration, Texas Republicans tried to muster up enough border security in the RGV sector to slow the invasion. For a considerable portion of 2023, the RGV sector was the number-one border sector for illegal-alien entries.

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Again, this is simply to emphasize the difference that a change in federal administration makes. We always knew that Joe Biden and his handlers were lying when they said they could not close the border. But now we have the hard proof that it was perfectly possible to close the border all along. It just took a switch from Joe Biden to Donald Trump and allowing ICE to do its job.

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