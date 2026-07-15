House GOP Confirms Plan to Enact As Much of SAVE America Act 'As Possible'

House Republican leadership has confirmed to Townhall that there is already a plan, coordinated with the White House, to push through key parts of the SAVE America Act.

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Senior Townhall Washington correspondent Cameron Arcand was among the reporters who spoke with staff for House Republican leadership on Wednesday. He reported that Republicans are planning to get a budget resolution out of the chamber before the recess in August, and that it is expected to include major defense funding and also provisions from the SAVE America Act, thereby bypassing Democrat and RINO roadblocks in two key areas. It is incredible how difficult it is to pass requirements very popular among American voters and based on common sense — namely, requiring valid photo ID to register and vote.

The House Budget Committee aims to pass the resolution on Thursday. The “Reconciliation 3.0” will make elections and national security the primary focuses. The one significant sticking point is that the Senate's Byrd Rule bans non-budgetary provisions from budget reconciliations, so Republicans are working on a "narrow, streamlined product" for Reconciliation 2.0 to avoid having the SAVE Act provisions ditched in the Senate.

“Safeguarding American elections and strengthening our national defense are the most basic responsibilities of Congress and are supported by an overwhelming majority of Americans,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in an official statement.

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The speaker went on, according to Arcand:

While House Republicans have UNANIMOUSLY PASSED the SAVE Act THREE TIMES, Congressional Democrats continue OBSTRUCTING our attempts to secure our elections and fund our men and women in uniform. Not any longer. I applaud Chairman Arrington and the entire Budget Committee for moving swiftly to advance this budget resolution and unlock Republicans’ 3rd reconciliation bill.

One House GOP aide affirmed to Townhall in particular that the “approach is [they] want to enact as much with SAVE America as possible.” The aide added, “We’re working very closely with the White House on what that looks like. And the White House has been very supportive of this effort. What we're gonna do here is in line with what President Trump wants.”

Again, the SAVE America Act simply requires proof of citizenship for individuals registering to vote or voting in federal elections. The fact that Democrats oppose the legislation and RINOs are apathetic about it illustrates that Dems know they have to cheat to win elections, while RINOs are not serious enough about our country's future.

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A Pew Research Poll released earlier this year showed that 95% of Republican voters and 71% of Democrats support requiring photo ID to vote. The SAVE America Act would be one of the most widely popular pieces of legislation for Congress to pass, with even seven out of 10 Democrat voters favoring its provisions. And yet the legislation remains stalled in Congress. That's a saddening illustration of the fact that most politicians are not just out of touch with We the People; those politicians genuinely do not give a hang what their voters think.

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