DHS Arrests Illegal Alien Criminals, Dems Release Them

Catherine Salgado | 6:55 PM on May 02, 2026
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) caught up with two dangerous illegal alien criminals, but sick, violence-loving Democrats released them.

A Dominican Republican illegal alien wanted for homicide back home also committed assault and battery in America, but was released on $500 bail in Massachusetts, though the Worcester Police Department apparently helped ICE catch him. Unfortunately, a woke judge released the killer. Another reason for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to follow the law and NOT activist rulings.

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Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis explained why what U.S. District Court Judge Melissa R. DuBose did was so shameful. "Bryan Rafael Gomez is a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with an international warrant for homicide,” Bis said. “An activist judge appointed by Joe Biden released this wanted murderer back into American communities. This is yet another example of an activist judge trying to thwart President Trump’s mandate from the American people to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, DHS will continue to fight for the removal of criminal illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country.“

While Gomez is now free again, potentially able to assault and murder more victims, ICE did catch up with a different criminal whom Illinois Democrats previously released. Guatemalan illegal alien Erik Giovanni-Quiroa has a years-old criminal history, including a 2011 conviction for aggravated battery with a firearm, and a 2025 conviction for aggravated sexual abuse of a five-year-old child. He received a prison sentence of 16 years for the former crime, but only three years for the pedophilic assault.

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After ICE lodged a detainer request with the Illinois Department of Corrections, Gov. JB Pritzker and his fellow Democrat officials responded by releasing Giovanni-Quiroa from prison. Fortunately, on April 22, ICE stopped the pedophile’s vehicle and arrested him, according to DHS. Giovanni-Quiroa — who has been in the USA since 2002 — tried recklessly to flee in his vehicle, but did not escape.

Bis exclaimed, “It is shameful that Governor Pritzker and his Illinois sanctuary politicians chose to RELEASE a pedophile from jail back into our communities. ICE law enforcement arrested this pedophile who sexually abused a 5-year-old child. Governor Pritzker must end this insanity and stop releasing pedophiles into our communities. Sanctuary politicians protect criminal illegal aliens and allow them to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims.”

Even in Illinois, where officials do all they can to avoid arresting illegal aliens, 4,000 of them were in custody as of Dec. 2025, according to DHS. That’s how many crimes are avoidable in the state, if only officials would allow immigration crackdowns.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

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