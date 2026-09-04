Another Deadly Crash, Another Illegal Alien Driver

Another week, another deadly crash, and unsurprisingly, another illegal alien driver. This is why the Trump administration is trying to revoke as many driver’s licenses issued to illegal aliens as possible.

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Hundreds of people have died in crashes that illegal alien drivers caused in the last few years, according to the Trump-Duffy Department of Transportation. Sadly, two more victims, a mother and her adult daughter, joined the list on Saturday. ABC 7News referred to Jose Antonio Caballero-Nolasco as a “32-year-old Germantown man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 270 while impaired and causing a head-on crash that killed a mother and her daughter.” Authorities are holding him without bond. New information makes that label of a “Germantown man” highly suspect.

Fox News’ correspondent Bill Melugin announced on September 4 that Caballero-Nolasco is a Salvadoran in our country illegally, according to four federal sources who spoke with him. Melugin also noted that investigators “on scene found no skid marks or any evidence that [Caballero-Nolasco] tried to stop before crashing head on into a Toyota Camry on I-270, killing a 46-year-old mom and her 23-year-old daughter. An 8-year-old girl in the car suffered life threatening injuries and is hospitalized.” Tragically, that little girl could still die. Caballero-Nolasco is already accused of killing two people, and he could face charges in a third death if the girl does not survive.

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He was here in violation of our laws, drunk, driving on the wrong side of the road, and had so little conscience that his first reaction to seeing a car right in front of him wasn’t to swerve. But Democrats want to protect such deadly dirtbags.

WTOP News reported that the victims’ names are Musammat Shamima Begum and Areebah Jahin, and they were from Virginia. The outlet also noted that a 62-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

Caballero-Nolasco had claimed to police that he was a U.S. citizen, but it turns out he and multiple family members are here illegally. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer request on him, Melugin stated, but Maryland is a sanctuary state that restricts local cooperation with ICE, so unfortunately the chance of compliance isn’t high.

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Melugin confirmed that Caballero-Nolasco is in the “Montgomery County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond on five charges, including two counts of negligent manslaughter by vehicle, two counts of homicide by motor vehicle while intoxicated, and one count of causing a life-threatening injury while under the influence of alcohol.”

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Melugin added:

There were 911 calls about the wrong way vehicle on the interstate before the crash. Troopers say they found a black bag in Nalasco’s [sic] car full of open and unopened Corona beers. They say he smelled of alcohol and had glossy eyes, and later admitted he had been drinking.

Another completely avoidable tragedy. If Democrats in Maryland hadn’t prioritized foreign lawbreakers, Caballero-Nolasco and his whole family wouldn’t have been in the state. And if Democrats hadn’t permitted illegal aliens to obtain licenses and cars, he could never have been driving on any road.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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