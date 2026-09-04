FRIDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Chris Queen

Stephen Green | 8:00 AM on September 04, 2026

Everybody! Quick! Look busy! The boss is coming!

All kidding aside, our very own managing editor, Chris Queen, is this week's lucky victim of the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy. 

Advertisement

Chris just celebrated his first anniversary in the job, if you can believe that — and even if you can't. So maybe this is just my memory playing tricks on me, but I feel like since he took on the responsibility of keeping this crew in line, he's had less time for 5OS.

So it's great to have him back.

See you at 4 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

Now We Know Why Fox News Fired Maria Bartiromo Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Much to the Chagrin of Leftists, Justice Is Still Served With ICE Stephen Kruiser
Bad News, Abdul. Tucker Carlson Wants to Be Your Bestie. Tim O'Brien
President Trump Was Just Asked About Harry and Meghan Leaving the U.S., and Stand Back Victoria Taft
Now I Really Want a Sandwich — Gloria Steinem Dies at 92 Stephen Kruiser
God Has Entered the AR-15 Debate, Courtesy of James Talarico David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Michigan Jews Turn Against El-Sayed
UPDATED: The SEC Has Found a Battle That 'Just Means More,' and Naturally It Involves Lane Kiffin
Predator Watch: Can You Identify the Mystery Animal Attacking a Man in This Video?
Advertisement