FRIDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Chris Queen

Everybody! Quick! Look busy! The boss is coming!

All kidding aside, our very own managing editor, Chris Queen, is this week's lucky victim of the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy.

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Chris just celebrated his first anniversary in the job, if you can believe that — and even if you can't. So maybe this is just my memory playing tricks on me, but I feel like since he took on the responsibility of keeping this crew in line, he's had less time for 5OS.

So it's great to have him back.

See you at 4 p.m. sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?