The Lindsay Clancy Debate Is the Result of Decades of Abortion Rhetoric

The Lindsay Clancy “mass psychosis,” as Spencer Pratt called it, is the result of years of leftist abortion rhetoric. What we are discovering is that a significant part of the country believes murdering children at any age is permissible if the mother finds the children inconvenient or stress-inducing.

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Lindsay Clancy is certainly guilty. She herself admitted to strangling her three little children, with her only pathetic excuse being that she was depressed and a voice supposedly suggested she do it. Her DNA was on the exercise bands she used to strangle Cora, Dawson, and Callan, and there is the heartbreaking 911 call Patrick Clancy was on when he discovered his babies dead. A psychologist testified that the level of planning and premeditation in the murder made it clear that Lindsay fully understood what she was doing.

My colleague Victoria Taft is providing a much more detailed analysis of the mistrial. But there can be no debate about Lindsay’s guilt, except from deranged conspiracy theorists who rejected all the evidence because they hate men. The real debate, the one ripping our country apart, is whether it is inherently evil to murder children.

Hundreds of women gather outside the courthouse to support Lindsay Clancy — who has admitted to strangling her three young children, ages 5, 3, and 8 months.



"Tell her we love her" pic.twitter.com/5Qi8MP1O0c — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 20, 2026

One issue that Republicans have been trying to avoid for decades is that as soon as you accept the premise that it is permissible to kill a baby in some circumstances, as if having a rapist for a father makes one less human, you have opened the floodgates. Science has established that human life begins at the moment of conception, the Bible testifies to full humanity in the womb (Jeremiah 1:5, Luke 1:41-44), and the Didache, or first-century sayings of the apostles, condemns abortion unequivocally.

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I asked her “Justice for Cora, Dawson and Callan?”



She says “No comment” and then says because I’m not a woman, I need to shut up.



Full video on YouTube! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r3sVgspnXd — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) August 31, 2026

Because if once you claim that it is permissible to kill babies based on arbitrary definitions of viability or growth or convenience or the mother’s circumstances, who is to say where to stop those arbitrary limits? Democrats just kept moving the goalposts. They began by claiming they wanted rare abortion for the babies of rapists and other criminals; then they wanted any baby in the first trimester; eventually they wanted partial-birth abortion; then they called for infanticide; and now they are justifying the murder of toddlers. Infanticide is already so mainstream in the Democrat Party that every single Senate Democrat — John Fetterman included — and almost every House Democrat voted against protections for babies born alive after botched abortions.

Liberal women are now wearing T-shirts in SUPPORT of Lindsay Clancy, who strangled her three children to death.



WTF is wrong with these people???pic.twitter.com/lAhL76lkG1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 19, 2026

We want justice for Cora, Dawson, and Callan. pic.twitter.com/CePj7qKLrF — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) September 4, 2026

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What we are seeing with the countless leftist women screaming their enthusiastic support for Lindsay Clancy, and the leftists of both sexes trying to pretend Lindsay is as much a victim as her children, is the result of the leftist mindset toward the value of children’s lives. Heck, even a couple of conservatives I know fell for the demonizing of Patrick Clancy.

“Dawson, my buddy.”



Those are the words Patrick Clancy screamed on the 911 call when he found his three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — strangled in the basement.



I haven’t followed every day of this trial. But I’ve watched too many of my peers — young… pic.twitter.com/ICvZKlphhz — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) September 2, 2026

For Our VIPs: U.S. Leftists Have Always Celebrated Deaths of Innocents. Why Are We Still Surprised?

For those who think Lindsay Clancy didn't confess:

She said she remembers taking her 3 yr old son, Dawson, down to the basement first. She said she disliked him the most. She asked her 5 yr child, a daughter named Cora, to watch her 8 month old baby brother, Callan, while she… — Janet 💜🙏🎶🏞️🐴🐱🐶🐓 (@janet420) September 3, 2026

Leftists believe that individual life is not inherently valuable. That part has always been true, from the time of slavery up through the present. In our current day, that fact means hardcore leftists don’t believe every child is precious and deserving of the right to life that our Founding documents recognize for every human. If a pregnant woman thinks she doesn’t want her baby or can’t afford the baby or was abused by the father, Democrats tell that woman to abort her baby, dismembering or starving it to death in the womb. And if a woman claims she was suffering from postpartum depression and wanted to get rid of her children, leftists say she is the victim and what she did was justified. Because radical feminism teaches that in a family with father, mother, and children, only the mother matters. Leftist abortion rhetoric has even destroyed the maternal love that, through the centuries, people took for granted as profound and inviolable.

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“Over 25,000 Lindsay Clancy fans have now raised over $835,000 after she admitted to murdering her three young children”



Short form video content+ Feminism vs Hydrogen Bomb.



Incoming in India soon on Instagram. https://t.co/fBbAUek60w pic.twitter.com/24a5Ji7pyY — Yug (@Yaduvanshi8999) August 20, 2026

As I said in another article, this disastrous Lindsay Clancy trial will inspire copycat murders because lefty wackos have learned that strangling children is not a crime worthy of the death penalty but a path toward becoming a popular heroine. In fact, there’s already another woman who killed her baby in Illinois.

Just as leftist rhetoric about transgenderism resulted in numerous LGBTQ individuals going on shooting sprees, so leftist abortion rhetoric has turned women who murdered their children into objects of empathy. The soul of America is very sick indeed.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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